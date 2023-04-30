SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Sterling R. Greni, 20643 Laurel Ave., $210,164.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 5523 N. 208 Ave., $200,060.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 2733 N. 182nd Ave., $199,104; 4514 S. 203rd St., $195,764.
Paradise Homes Inc., 18441 Meredith Ave., $188,828.
Fools Inc., 5714 N. 79th St., $162,696.
FLD Fund I LLC, 20980 Jaynes St., $162,072.
Omaha Economic Development Co., 2432 Patrick Ave., $157,136; 2420 Patrick Ave., $157,136; 2426 Patrick Ave., $157,136.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21156 Meredith Ave., $128,104; 4711 N. 210th Ave., $120,256.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha 4007 N. 26th St., $78,660; 4013 N. 26th St., $78,660.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Brian Harris, 3613 S. 94th Ave., $200,000.
Bill Snodgrass, 301 N. 251st St., $140,000.
Paul R. Hogan, 24602 Jones Circle, $90,000.
Nathan Brabec, 19719 Hickory St., $53,790.
Randall Konken, 13966 Camden Ave., $51,120.
Clarence M. Heckman, 1403 Elk Ridge Drive, $50,000.
Christin Marshall, 17602 Jefferson St., $50,000.
Brian W. Williams, 102 N. 52nd St., $49,526.
Jacqueline Beck-Meyers, 2315 N. 60th Ave., $48,209.
Debra Chee, 15355 Binney St., $45,380.
TRC Properties LLC, 3125 S St., $45,000.
Diane Taylor, 11342 Pine St., $43,733.
Benjamin and Nikole Reynolds Trust, 1227 N. 129th Circle, $40,645.
Michael J. Moulton, 2035 S. 181st Circle, $40,000.
Randall Konken, 13966 Camden Ave., $38,316.
Jason M. Smith, 12779 Hamilton St., $37,454.
David D. Knight, 2008 S. 191st St., $36,165.
Andrew N. Witt, 1215 N. 131st Ave., $36,000.
Philip M. Haussler, 17914 Pine St., $33,500.
Lora J. Ottoson, 346 S. 243rd St., $32,658.
Eric Karmazin, 20806 Frances Circle, $32,500.
Mark and Deborah David Trust, 11925 William St., $31,460.
Denise Stobbe, 6617 S. 107th St., $31,000.
Travis Fry, 1222 N. 131st St., $30,600.
John Torson, 7817 N. 173rd St., $30,000.
Michael P. Grace, 5017 Chicago St., $27,487.
David D. Ward, 3757 S. 196th Ave., $27,284.
Bruce E. Bratetic, 4515 Washington St., $27,000.
Andrew Packer, 631 S. 201st Ave., $26,430.
Patricia M. Sonne Living Trust, 1515 S. 195th Circle, $26,000.
Gary Seeger, 701 S. 201st Ave., $25,851.
Nathan Maxwell, 13717 Shirley St., $25,500.
Lcas A. Lokonon, 336 S. 124th Circle, $25,270.
Kurt Reeves, 1509 S. 195th Circle, $25,000.
Mark Meisinger, 1753 S. 107th St., $25,000.
Alan Sebastian, 1824 N. 53rd St., $24,320.
Jamie R. Benson, 2306 S. 31st St., $24,122.
Mikaela A. Vanmoorleghem, 4653 Mason St., $24,000.
Sharon K. West, 3301 S. 60th St., $23,853.
Jack D. Gifford, 3433 Westgate Road, $22,873.
Brian T. Deveney, 2708 N. 175th Ave., $22,500.
Elvira Rios, 3113 N. 177th St., $22,095.
Sharon K. West, 3315 S. 60th St., $21,143.
Tyler Lawrence, 3238 N. 161st Terrace, $20,612.
Richard B. Witt, 15225 Norwick Drive, $20,000.
Joshua Tapio, 5006 Walnut St., $20,000.
Ruth M. Sayre, 4222 S. 12th St., $20,000.
Clinton Pella, 809 Dillon Drive, $20,000.
John M. Glazer, 105 S. 93rd Ave., $20,000.
Joshua D. Kendall, 5708 N. 182nd Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Royce Candlewood WR LLC, 12424 West Dodge Road, $2,170,000.
HCD River Crossing Owner LLC, 830 Harney St., $2,000,000.
Home Depot USA Inc., 12710 L St., $570,381.
First National Bank Of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $426,750.
Linden Place Ltd Ptnrs 1, 14301 FNB Parkway, $325,000.
Dodge-Globe Realty LLC, 13321 California St., $158,979.
222 S 15Th Street LLC, 222 S. 15th St., $147,849.
Mpi/Oak Plaza Inc., 8310 Spring Plaza, $128,500.
Peter J. Fink, 9767 I St., $100,000.
Tl Street Marketplace Ne LLC, 12422 K Plaza, $75,000.
Nebraska Methodist Health, 700 N. 190th Plaza, $70,000.
Ames Industrial Park LLC, 4411 N. 20th St., $50,000.
Asian Family Supermarket LLC, 5910 Ames Ave., $25,000.
PYZ LLC, 4310 S. 25th St., $22,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Westwood Solutions LLC, 11110 State St., $13,272,380.
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, 20502 Roosevelt St., $2,000,000.
Sharkey LLC, 735 N. Skyline Drive, $91,800.
Thomas Cullen, 5111 Yew Lane, $82,944.
Mitchell S. Moe, 25545 Blondo St., $72,000.
Jeffrey Rickert, 1716 S. 211th St., $35,000.