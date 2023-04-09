SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Robert J. Likes Revocable Trust, 1701 S. 150th Ave., $390,840.
Aurora Homes LLC, 7015 N. 171st Terrace, $225,008.
Jose G. Aguilar Aguilar, 6509 S. 208th Ave., $223,656.
HRC Anchor View LLC, 17613 Weber St., $220,420.
20532 Fort LLC, 5404 N. 208th St., $204,648.
Lpc Properties LLC, 20528 Hartman Ave., $187,520.
Showcase Homes Inc., 20927 Hartman Ave., $160,016.
Fools Inc., 20522 Hartman Ave., $150,940.
Paradise Homes Inc., 5419 N. 209th Ave., $150,872.
Lpc Properties LLC, 3007 N. 185th St., $147,428.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21732 G St., $144,400.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4909 N. 210th St., $129,360.
Richland Homes LLC, 4411 S. 215th St., $121,964; 4430 S. 213th St., $118,852.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5805 N. 183rd St., $148,928; 6613 S. 210th Ave., $148,928; 6005 N. 183rd St., $129,512; 5811 N. 183rd St., $122,508; 11108 Reynolds St., $122,508; 11120 Reynolds St., $122,508; 6004 George B. Lake Parkway, $122,508; 6515 S. 210th Ave., $122,508; 6609 S. 210th Ave., $122,508; 21118 Madison St., $122,508; 11102 Reynolds St., $121,136; 16931 Nebraska Ave., $117,920; 21117 Madison St., $117,756; 11101 Reynolds St., $117,116; 6012 George B. Lake Parkway, $117,116; 6008 George B. Lake Parkway, $108,580; 21114 Madison St., $97,780; 16929 Nebraska Ave., $94,036.
Holy Name Housing Corporation, 2520 N. 33rd St., $76,320.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Robert Rocco, 10048 Fieldcrest Drive, $500,000.
Emily Beller, 711 N. 56th St., $150,000.
Randall D. Sibert, 8115 Camden Ave., $74,004.
Brandon D. Hamm, 216 N. 96th St., $65,606.
Damon Wohlers, 509 S. 251st St., $51,185.
Faye Hobley, 1021 Mayberry Plaza, $47,931.
Jason & Kimberly May Revocable Trust, 3880 S. 176th Ave., $44,250.
Daniel .J Donahoe, 706 N. 58th St., $40,000.
Sharon Bossert, 15527 Arbor St., $38,321.
Douglas R. Smith, 6430 N. 75th St., $34,710.
Brad Self, 16626 Frances St., $25,123.
Ernie Goss, 5202 Burt St., $25,000.
Allison Hardy, 307 S. 51st St., $25,000.
Kendra Kowskie, 1705 Ontario St., $23,806.
Anthony V. Cliffords, 918 S. 25th Ave., $23,000.
William H. Pullen, 1419 N. 153rd Circle, $22,400.
Erin Cihal, 3505 S. 94th Ave., $22,000.
Donald J. Nekola, 5301 S St., $22,000.
Kelsey Peters, 924 S. 38th St., $21,500.
Neal F. Truitt, 6508 Pinkney St., $20,733.
Richard J. Kolkman, 18058 Leavenworth St., $20,560.
Kimberly L. Nelson, 9355 Ogden St., $20,000.
Adam J. Kratky, 17816 Corby St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Oriental Trading Company Inc., 4206 S. 108th St., $4,640,092.
Kellogg USA Inc., 9601 F St., $1,406,080.
3552 Dodge LLC, 3552 Dodge St., $608,342.
KV Joint Venture, 5002 S. 108th St., $400,000.
Dhk LLC, 16250 Evans Plaza, $350,000.
Four Five Zero Regency Parkway, 450 Regency Parkway Drive, $200,000.
2120 Tower LLC, 2120 S. 72nd St., $200,000.
Dillon Companies Inc., 888 S. Saddle Creek Road, $190,000.
LSP2 LLC, 2575 S. 171st Court, $150,000.
RCP Onepac LLC, 10387 Pacific St., $150,000.
Dodge 36 LLC, 3601 Dodge St., $84,261.
Charles Drew Center Addition, 2915 Grant St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Omaha Collision Company LLC, 7252 N. 101st St., $1,634,895.
BRF II Baker Square LLC, 13255 West Center Road, $528,040.
Royce Candlewood Wr LLC, 12424 West Dodge Road, $30,000.
Roger F. Knobbe, 20875 Rawhide Road, $53,256.