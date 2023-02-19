SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Ideal Designs Custom Homes, 18107 Miami St., $196,036.
HRC Anchor View LLC, 17659 Weber St., $187,372.
FLD Fund I LLC, 21009 Hartman Ave., $164,472.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21136 Sunburst Ave., $145,404; 4802 N. 210th Ave., $124,204.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5806 N. 181st Ave., $166,124; 18414 Kansas Ave., $155,112; 5810 N. 181st Ave., $145,036; 21055 George B. Lake Parkway, $141,128; 21063 George B. Lake Parkway, $136,256; 6114 S. 211th St., $122,508; 5908 N. 181st Ave., $121,136; 6106 S. 211th St., $121,136; 6118 S. 211th St., $121,136; 5802 N. 181st Ave., $120,872; 11006 Sheffield St., $117,920; 11010 Sheffield St., $115,788; 6209 S. 213th St., $108,580; 11055 Sunrise St., $101,092; 11051 Sunrise St., $93,616; 21117 Polk St., $92,080; 21203 Polk St., $92,080.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 5096 Vernon Circle, $91,744.
Southside Redevelopment Corp., 2623 Z St., $78,372.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Charles Dehoney, 21020 Shiloh St., $285,480.
BCL Properties Incorporated, 10822 Poppleton Ave., $100,000.
Steven Aken, 16330 Valley St., $65,236.
Eric E. Crouch, 4312 S. 234th Plaza, $62,500.
Jason Michaud, 5122 Burt St., $50,000.
James Kurtz, 5915 N. 168th Ave., $48,488.
Richard G. Headley, 6432 N. 149th St., $42,973.
Ryan Young, 6837 S. 165th Ave., $40,000.
Andrea Campbell, 16313 Himebaugh Circle, $35,893.
Konrad T. Staples, 3007 N. 125th Ave., $34,632.
Bruce T. Schmidt, 5831 Frances St., $32,460.
Edna K. Francis, 405 Bancroft St., $31,996.
Francis Stoysich Jr., 5107 O St., $31,917.
Five & Five Development LLC, 6424 S. 208th Ave., $30,000.
JKC Construction Inc., 21416 Grover St., $30,000.
Amy Mcelhaney, 4920 Woolworth Ave., $30,000.
Justin Stearns, 4506 Vinton St., $25,000.
Spencer Olson, 116 S. 49th Ave., $25,000.
Mary T. Oropeza, 4921 S. 46th St., $24,999.
Regina Hancock, 12956 Eagle Run Drive, $23,000.
Lawrence Y. Wiedman, 542 N. 73rd St., $22,267.
Fred Levell, 10211 Calhoun Road, $22,180.
Terri Pittman, 11421 Spaulding St., $22,022.
Kyle J. Dworak, 5147 Davenport St., $20,000.
Jonathan T. Havlicek, 17123 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Capitol District Retail LLC, 1080 Capitol Ave., $1,000,000.
Millard School District, 5809 S. 104th St., $400,000.
Gold Circle Properties LLC, 13923 Gold Circle, $280,000
Mancuso Properties LLC, 7333 Farnam St., $261,000.
Eric Behrens, 3207 Leavenworth St., $225,000.
Countryside Village Inc., 8705 Shamrock Road, $180,000.
Thomas J. O’Brien Legacy Trust, 1214 Howard St., $75,000.
Aha Equities LLC, 4273 S. 144th St., $60,000.
Hy Buildings LLC, 6919 Dodge St., $56,000.
Central States Health & Life, 1212 N. 96th St., $50,000.
Tc Accomodator 76 LLC, 14545 West Center Road, $27,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Dustin Morrill, 18039 Trailridge Road, $100,000.
Polymenakos & Curry LLC, 3324 N. 16th St., $335,769.
8809 West Center Omaha, 8801 West Center Road, $140,000.
Megumi II LLC, 2014 Pierce St., $25,000.