REMODEL RESIDENTIAL Philip Kent Lee, 9710 Ascot Drive, $400,000.
John Campbell, 1122 S. 112th Plaza, $200,000.
Michael B. Mowat, 12012 Douglas Circle, $75,000.
John J. Schulte Jr., 14211 Adams St., $73,267.
Kayle J. Anderson, 6232 S. 193rd Ave., $50,000.
Michael Ambrose, 1704 S. 85th Ave., $47,500.
Gerald Kocmich, 3137 N. 158th Plaza Circle, $46,834.
Chelsea Hayes, 2809 Westgate Road, $46,620.
Michelle K. Hagenson, 3071 S. 44th St., $44,911.
Noddle Homes 2 LLC, 3757 Dewey St., $35,000.
Mary Therese Fitzgibbons Trust, 9824 Nottingham Drive, $35,000.
William F. Bonneau, 3414 S. 94th St., $30,000.
Tomlin Family Revolving Living Trust, 17425 Washington St., $30,000.
Matthew Tweedy, 5615 S. 170th St., $28,000.
H.M. Martinez, 4802 S. 39th St., $28,000.
Sudarsan Srinivasan, 16406 Lilac St., $25,231.
Omaha Escape LLC, 1505 S. 126th St., $25,000.
Heather G. Akers, 3610 S. 49th Ave., $23,783.
Michael Martin, 11710 Mary St., $23,656.
Linda L. Brown, 1305 N. 150th St., $22,875.
Wynetta Headley, 4413 S. 218th St., $22,800.
Michelle K. Hagenson, 3071 S. 44th St., $22,750.
Jairus R. David, 5514 N. 160th Ave., $21,555.
Patrick J. Sweaney, 4384 Mason St., $20,000.
Nolan J. Lee, 5107 N. 208th Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Ashton LLC, 1229 Millwork Ave., $1,800,000.
City Of Omaha, 8001 Dodge St., $997,000.
Stony Brook Place LLC, 14415 Stony Brook Blvd., $625,000.
Swift Beef Company, 3435 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $609,168.
Park-Centre LLC, 10862 West Dodge Road, $500,000.
First National Bank Of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $423,700.
On 680 LLC, 920 S. 107th Ave., $405,750.
Royce 90 Maple LLC, 2716 N. 90th St., $400,000.
Dundee Bank. 6073 Maple St., $285,551.
Rail and Commerce Landlord LLC, 950 S. Tenth St., $275,000.
Francis J. Kucirek, 9737 I St., $230,000.
8610 Properties LLC, 6601 S. 118th St., $201,265.
SFI Ltd. Partnership, 2501 S. 90th St., $99,500.
P&A Mcgill Living Trust, 1205 Harney St., $75,000.
VK Blondo Properties LP, 2611 N. 204th St., $70,000.
Sacred Heart Church Of Omaha, 2207 Wirt St., $35,000.
SNR 24 Rolling Hills Ranch, 4324 N. 132nd St., $35,000.
OTHER PERMITS
RS Holdings I LLC, 5301 N. 90th St., $148,785.
Megumi Ii LLC, 2014 Pierce St., $40,000.
Royce 144 Canopy LLC, 225 N. 145th St., $555,859.
Richland Homes LLC, 4410 S. 212th St., $150,328.
Trademark Homes Inc., 7142 Stargrass Road, $148,320.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4512 N. 212th St., $135,688.
D R Horton Nebraska LLC, 3794 N. 192nd Terrace, $121,692.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 5075 Vernon Circle, $94,752.
192 Harney Holdings LLC, 19050 Jackson Court, $12,219,639.