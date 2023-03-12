SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Landmark Performance Corp., 4529 S. 202nd St., $203,484; 4533 S. 202nd St., $147,428.
Charleston Homes LLC, 18326 George Miller Parlway, $184,828.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 16706 Mormon St., $172,212.
Mark L. Czerwinski, 5905 S. 56th St., $161,296.
Lifetime Structures Inc., 7661 N. 166th Ave., $142,244.
Horizon Land Corporation, 5907 N. 168th Ave., $133,928.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5806 N. 182nd St., $152,000; 5812 N. 182nd St., $145,036; 11125 King St., $122,508; 18502 Kansas Ave., $122,508; 11121 King St., $121,136; 11117 King St., $117,756; 17014 Mary St., $92,080; 17018 Mary St., $92,080.
Mark L. Lampe, 5026 Gold Circle, $113,336.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Showcase Homes Inc., 21138 Ellison Ave., $180,228.
Joshua Euteneuer Revocable Trust, 1322 Ranch View Lane, $175,000.
Judy G. Zweiback, 8914 Farnam Court, $95,000.
John J. Schulte Jr., 14211 Adams St., $85,092.
Brett H. Taylor, 19102 Marinda Circle, $79,800.
Scott Lauer, 701 N. 58th St., $60,000.
Kevin T. Leahy, 13017 Eagle Run Drive, $54,282.
Mark W. Calligaro, 1203 Atlas St., $51,549.
Star Judson, 4702 Ellison Ave., $46,898.
Ronald A. Mausbach, 8724 Grover St., $46,800.
Scott Owens, 5562 Walnut St., $45,500.
Thomas W. Emery Revocable Living Trust, 1623 N. 171st Ave., $44,250.
Joshua Hite, 3024 N. 177th St., $40,000.
Kent E. Brase, 4303 S. 230th Plaza, $40,000.
Bret Brockmeier, 14855 Laurel Ave., $39,900.
Thomas C. Rubarth, 2303 S. 183rd Circle, $37,363.
Edward B. Crofoot, 6457 William St., $34,825.
Olivia Poggenpohl, 12906 Pacific St., $34,039.
Thomas Cucinotta, 3885 S. 208th St., $32,000.
Kathleen A. Tewhill, 9916 Louis Drive, $25,850.
Melinda M. Sidzyik, 4408 S. 46th St., $25,000.
Jared Pofahl, 18308 Larimore St., $24,000.
Dolores A. Gomez, 4830 S. 19th St., $20,000.
John A. Wanninger, 21441 Sky Ridge Road, $20,000.
Esperanza Valencia, 4430 S. 19th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
CIC Land 2 LLC, 1500 Applied Parkway, $7,323,000.
Westwood Plaza Limited, 2809 S. 125th Ave., $1,323,554.
TKC Properties LLC, 7002 F St., $1,100,000.
Sundance Properties LLC, 11212 Chicago Circle, $500,000.
17th Street LLC, 906 N. 16th St., $400,000.
ILD-Shops LLC, 17202 Lakeside Hills Plaza, $300,000.
Dundee Circle LLC, 18101 Chicago St., $300,000.
Tschannen -Omaha LLC, 8612 R Plaza, $109,228.
St .Robert Bellarmine Church, 11900 Pacific St., $95,000.
OTHER PERMITS
CNI Land 1 LLC, 114 N. 145th St., $700,764.
Creighton University, 2616 Burt St., $200,000.
Royce Antler LLC, 18414 Evans St., $167,134.
Scott M. Schultz, 20808 Sheffield St., $96,768.