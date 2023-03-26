SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Kelsey Maxell, 18007 Gretchen Circle, $247,036.
Blondo 180 LLC, 18216 Corby St., $180,040.
Richland Homes LLC, 4434 S. 213th St., $166,424; 4417 S. 215th Ave., $160,860.
Fld Fund I LLC, 5431 N. 212th St., $163,504.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6321 S. 200th Ave., $149,092.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4715 N. 210th Ave., $148,400.
Lpc Properties LLC, 18815 Larimore St., $148,080.
Marque Custom Builders LLC, 13020 Reynolds St., $134,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 17657 Scott St., $122,084.
Peerless LLC, 4226 Kansas Ave., $102,928.
People are also reading…
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 5080 Vernon Circle, $82,968.
Crc Development LLC, 5901 N. 159th Circle, $120,228; 5903 N. 159th Circle, $106,084.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL Robert L. Richardson, 337 S. 123rd St., $210,176.
Carl R. Del Santo, 17054 Harney St., $90,000.
Josh Hutton, 1010 S. 113th St., $85,000.
Adam J. Kratky, 17816 Corby St., $80,000.
Karen C. Brouillette, 5708 S. 119th Plaza, $58,456.
10 Men LLC, 8525 Lafayette Ave., $56,968.
Jared Cloudt, 15005 Laurel Ave., $41,022.
Georg Link, 13311 Potwin St., $35,000.
Brittony L. Robbins, 14916 Miami St., $32,210.
Barbara Dowd, 1504 S. 128th Avenue Circle, $32,000.
Kyle Thompson, 4844 William St., $30,000.
Lonie Revocable Trust, 14633 Girard St., $29,569.
Brian J. Hough, 17611 Madison Circle, $26,518.
Xavier Rodriguez, 4542 Vinton St., $25,750.
Christopher T. Moyers, 5607 S. 159th St., $25,123.
Sothby Common Hoa, 9710 Southby Plaza, $25,000.
Matthew Stork, 17610 Clay St., $25,000.
Nathaniel R. Fullerton, 19251 Williams St., $22,738.
Joseph Hautzinger, 1327 N. 129th Avenue Circle, $22,000.
Derek Kruse, 1626 S. 106th St., $21,200.
Peter Nielsen, 2411 S. 32nd Ave., $21,156.
Iraklis Pipinos, 1203 N. 129th Circle, $21,000.
Patrick Bierbower, 18630 Leavenworth St., $20,000.
Cody Brookhouser-Sisney, 19253 Poppleton Ave., $20,000.
Charles S. Klaus, 16963 Locust St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Childrens Hospital Foundation, 8200 Dodge St., $370,000; 8200 Dodge St., $67,000.
City of Omaha, 5750 Dodge St., $360,000.
Gravity Industries Inc., 1605 Read St., $325,067.
Bread Pudding LLC, 1419 Farnam St., $300,000.
204Q Retail One LLC, 5331 S. 204th Ave., $260,000.
Drew R. Collier Trust, 555 Riverfront Plaza, $250,000.
Millard School District, 5710 S. 176th Ave., $200,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Douglas County School District, 2002 M St., $420,000.
Hi-Tec Towers Inc., 799 N. Skyline Drive, $225,000; 799 N. Skyline Drive, $25,000.
Calamus LLC, 3304 S. 229th St., $80,000.
Royce 144 S LLC, 102 N. 144th St., $148,302.
Royce 8510 LLC, 8510 West Dodge Road, $20,000.
Cale A. Kassel, 2510 S. 99th Ave., $45,840.
Edward Rose Development Co. LLC, 20960 N Plaza, $104,098; 20830 N Plaza, $80,316; 20820 N Plaza, $71,714; 20989 Lisa Plaza, $71,714; 20950 N Plaza, $47,978; 20820 N Plaza, $2,219,580; 20950 N Plaza, $2,219,580;
20979 Lisa Plaza, $2,219,580; 20851 Lisa Plaza, $1,766,814; 20928 P Plaza, $1,766,814; 20851 Lisa Plaza, $99,636; 20823 Lisa Plaza, $99,636; 20979 Lisa Plaza, $80,316; 20859 Lisa Plaza, $47,978; 20815 Lisa Plaza, $47,978.