SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Chadd Hoeft, 4871 S. 227th Plaza, $296,784.
Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 18408 Grand Ave., $207,932.
Fld Fund I LLC, 5608 N. 212th St., $166,820.
Richland Homes LLC, 17509 Clay St., $164,224.
Hildy Construction Inc., 20954 Polk St., $163,504.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4656 Kestrel Parkway, $147,700; 18305 Meredith Ave., $128,312; 21132 Sunburst Ave., $124,204.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5909 N. 183rd St., $155,112; 4921 N. 181st St., $150,124; 4915 N. 181st St., $141,128; 4909 N. 181st St., $136,256; 5805 N. 181st Ave., $136,256; 5809 N. 181st Ave., $129,644; 5707 N. 183rd St., $122,508; 5813 N. 181st Ave., $122,508; 4905 N. 180th Ave., $117,920; 5003 N. 180th Ave., $117,920; 4901 N. 180th Ave., $112,532; 4917 N. 180th Ave., $112,532; 4909 N. 180th Ave., $111,276; 4913 N. 180th Ave., $104,468.
Holy Name Housing Corporation, 3620 Ohio St., $82,240; 3610 Ohio St., $77,128.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Jerry M. Bulanda, 4901 Vinton St., $97,596.
Robin Hill Place LLC, 407 N Elmwood Road, $55,000.
David W. Swanson, 15432 Farnam Circle, $47,320.
Michael York, 2914 N. 185th St., $47,089.
Benjamin S. Klingemann, 1934 S. 198th St., $42,120.
Max J. Burbach, 106 N. 54th St., $40,334.
Blanke Revocable Trust, 14808 Summit Circle, $40,000.
Andrew A. Austin, 13554 V Circle, $38,610.
Julie A. Rosenquist, 239 S. 88th St., $36,255.
Randy Froehlich, 6515 N. 15th7 St., $30,000.
John Fleming, 17651 Browne Circle, $28,000.
Michael F. Awsiukiewicz, 1721 Van Camp Ave., $27,085.
John B. Sikes, 6147 Country Club Road, $26,544.
Chad McMahon, 2021 S. 189th Circle, $26,208.
Lizabeth B. Hansen, 5821 N. 160th Ave., $22,000.
Bonita Kesting, 3719 S. 202nd Ave., $20,000.
Carlos Hernandez, 4002 S. 35th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Ralston school district, 9225 Berry St., $4,327,518.
Frank R. Krejci, 16910 Marcy St., $1,800,000.
Building 132 LLC, 525 N. 132nd St., $1,000,000.
Halle Properties LLC, 7808 Cass St., $375,000.
Scheels All Sports Inc., 17202 Davenport St., $357,000.
Moan LLC, 6636 F St., $327,000.
TD Ameritrade Service Co., 200 S. 108th Ave., $212,347.
John Lund, 7205 West Center Road, $200,000.
Arlene K. Coplin, 4348 S. 90th St., $173,977.
Muse Holdings LLC, 10828 Old Mill Road, $77,500.
Omaha Mall Realty Holding LLC, 3001 S. 144th St., $59,316.
Moan LLC, 4315 S. 79th Circle, $26,000.
Bohemian Ventures LLC, 1424 S. 13th St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Mres Capriana Holdings LLC, 3310 N. 212th Plaza, $876,740; 21151 Capriana Court, $876,740; 3352 N. 210th Avenue Plaza, $876,740; 3355 N. 211th Plaza, $759,920; 3352 N. 210th Avenue Plaza, $759,920; 3313 N. 212th Avenue Plaza, $713,605; 3309 N. 212th Plaza, $713,605; 3306 N. 211th Plaza, $713,605; 3305 N. 211th Plaza, $713,605; 3302 N. 210th Avenue Plaza, $713,605.
Kempf Holdings LLC, 1875 Ida St., $32,565.
Richard Hoffmann, 3370 S. 220th St., $26,880.
Rahama Petroleum LLC, 2302 Cuming St., $25,000.