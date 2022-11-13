BUILDING PERMITS Nov. 13

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Brenton Nesbitt, 1772 S. 150th St., $268,748.
Maxim Enterprises LLC, 3938 S. 211th St., $237,588
Patrick A. Sweeney, 20510 E St., $229,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7284 N. 172nd St., $176,856.
Richland Homes LLC, 4510 S. 215th Ave., $170,100; 4406 S. 213th St., $160,956.
Hadley Homes LLC, 3923 S. 213th St., $161,868.
John R. Anstey, 2175 N. 124th Avenue Circle, $148,784.
Thomas David Builders LLC, 3211 S. 209th St., $144,792.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5609 N. 179th St., $111,812.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5903 N. 182nd St., $159,900; 6018 S. 212th St., $159,900; 16902 Nebraska Ave., $155,112; 5815 N. 182nd St., $152,000; 17008 Redick Ave., $141,128; 11109 King St., $136,256; 6102 S. 212th St., $129,512; 17002 Redick Ave., $122,508; 11113 King St., $121,136; 11129 King St., $121,136; 11014 Sheffield St., $117,920; 11124 King St., $117,756; 21212 Madison St., $117,756; 11105 King St., $117,116; 10902 Craig St., $106,620; 11128 King St., $106,620; 21216 Madison St., $97,164; 21202 Polk St., $93,420; 10906 Craig St., $84,160; 10910 Craig St., $84,160.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Lucky Charm Hospitality Inc., 10708 M St., $127,547.
Jodie L. Haferbier McGill, 6060 State St., $82,750.
Michael Merrifield, 201 S. 243rd St., $63,266.
Danielle Chien, 9512 Oak Circle, $62,201.
Steven B. Redler, 11312 Pine Plaza, $50,000.
Mark E. Bishoff, 118 N. 248th Circle, $50,000.
John F. Bailey, 9366 Douglas St., $45,850.
Lisa Lewis, 20680 Rawhide Road, $45,178.
Osvaldo Gudino, 7633 Springfield Drive, $40,471.
Michele E. Smith, 8015 North Ridge Drive, $40,259.
Lori L. Juracek-Nelson, 5641 William St., $39,669.
John D. Cox, 1034 N. 77th St., $36,239.
Sherry L. Beaugard, 3058 Redick Ave., $35,756.
SGSC Consulting Services LLC, 3616 S. 96th St., $35,000.
Douglas M. Landon, 3727 S. 49th St., $34,547.
John A. Cheloha, 16167 Pinkney St., $33,300.
Steven W. Prucka, 7407 Wright St., $30,859.
Nathan C. Dermer, 7513 N. 89th Ave., $30,780.
Kenneth L. Gustin, 6332 Poppleton Ave., $29,470.
Natalia L. Anderson, 2002 Emmet St $28,727.
Jason S. Johanns, 4718 N. 150th St., $28,009.
Robert Mathews, 2111 Martha St., $28,000.
Carrie Jespersen, 5711 Pacific St., $27,913.
Letha Feeney, 4951 Y St., $26,936.
Leah M. Bostwick, 1700 N. 50th St., $26,586.
William G. Munro, 16680 Washington St., $26,561.
Lisa Finocchiaro, 1512 S. 76th St., $25,420.
Rh Land Management Co. LLC, 2518 Burdette St., $25,000; 4922 Dodge St., $25,000.
David E. Brummond, 17007 Franklin St., $25,000.
Deborah J. Kelley, 5803 William St., $25,000.
Erik C. Johnson, 180 S. 216th Circle, $24,000.
Tyler Knuth, 22430 Southshore Drive, $24,000.
Maria I. Alvarado, 6041 S. 34th Ave., $23,928.
Daniel Robinson, 4316 N. 176th Ave., $22,582.
Roy Thomas Rodenhuis, 4167 Hillsdale Ave., $22,341.
William H. Marion, 11105 William Plaza, $22,325.
Diane E. Eriksen, 3013 S. 49th Ave., $21,624.
Keith C. Schorle, 5129 N. 103rd St., $21,447.
Ashley Solt, 726 S. 200th St., $21,024.
John M. Watson, 1624 S. 32nd Ave., $20,941.
Ronna J. Kizlin, 13810 W Circle, $20,940.
Mark A. Christensen, 810 S. 184th St., $20,904.
Mikaela Denton, 2106 S. 39th St., $20,480.
Ronald S. Beauchamp, 15711 Grant Circle, $20,353.
Michael Jimenez, 3702 S. 17th St., $20,000.
Chad Wolf, 111 S. 89th St., $20,000.
Megan L. Kestel, 3333 S. 106th St., $20,000.
Amy L. Bruner, 3118 S. 116th Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Metropolitan Utilities District, 9100 John J Pershing Drive, $15,909,091.
HH LC Portfolio LLC, 10220 Regency Circle, $1,400,000.
Lanoha Center Development, 18142 Wright St., $500,000.
Regency Court LLC, 120 Regency Parkway, $485,000.
Madison Street LLC, 6455 S. 86th Circle, $297,866.
Douglas County Sch District, 5616 L St., $292,930.
44th St Western Hills LLC, 840 N. 44th St., $139,000.
148 Place LLC, 3820 S. 148th St., $112,654; 3820 S. 148th St., $83,996; 3820 S. 148th St., $79,258.
1901Howardowner LLC, 1901 Howard St., $100,000.
Countryside Village Inc., 8725 Shamrock Road, $95,000.
Mid O LP, 1330 S. 70th St., $80,000.
3105 Leavenworth Street II LLC, 3105 Leavenworth St., $78,000.
Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $69,552.
Bana Investments LLC, 3427 N. 190th Plaza, $50,000.
Stephen J. Bruno, 13715 B St., $46,640.
Farm Credit Building LLC, 206 S. 19th St., $30,000.
Abide Network Inc., 3223 N. 45th St., $30,000.
Conn Property Management LLC, 7065 Maple St., $28,967.
Four Five Zero Regency Parkway, 450 Regency Parkway Drive, $25,063.
OTHER PERMITS
Uptown Properties LLC, 522 S. 30th St., $320,701.
Ray Anderson Inc., 4860 S. 96th St., $254,835 .
Jaime Brown, 7302 Miami St., $36,000.
Felipe Garcia, 6602 S. 31st St., $30,720.
Leann McGrane, 115 S. 51st Ave., $20,000.
ILD-Shops LLC, 17314 West Center Road, $283,198.
Uptown Properties LLC, 522 Park Ave., $1,741,680.