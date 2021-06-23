Businesses curtail menus, offer bonuses to combat labor shortages during CWS

The labor shortage is even more acute in the kitchens. Although owners maintain they offer competitive starting wages anywhere from $12 to $14 an hour for those with no experience, they’re still not seeing much in the way of applicants.

Some local business owners have blamed enhanced federal unemployment benefits for people’s lack of interest in applying for open jobs.

Gov. Pete Ricketts joined 24 other Republican state governors this month in ending Nebraska’s participation in the $300 weekly federal supplemental benefit program.

But some owners and managers who spoke with The World-Herald said their most recent hires haven’t been coming off of unemployment. Rather, they either came from different jobs or were looking to make extra money.

“I really don’t know that many people that are still on unemployment,” said Cindy Schnittgrund, who, along with her husband, Bret, owns The Session Room, located a block west of the ballpark.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the restaurant and hospitality industry particularly hard as many establishments closed their dining rooms. In some cases, they closed down entirely.

Schnittgrund said she thinks living on that knife’s edge pushed former restaurant employees into other careers.