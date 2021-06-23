Businesses curtail menus, offer bonuses to combat labor shortages during CWS

The return of the College World Series is a welcome boon for businesses around TD Ameritrade Park. But proprietors are having to get creative to accommodate the crowds of baseball fans, serving up hiring bonuses and limiting menus.
Business owners say the CWS provides anywhere from 15% to 40% of their annual revenues. But the CWS’s return, after a year off because of the pandemic, comes during an ongoing labor shortage.
Sam Heimerman, assistant general manager for D.J.’s Dugout, said the sports bar has hired about 10 servers in the last month. “Most of the people that started working here had previously been working, and they were just looking for something different.”
As with many other service businesses, D.J.’s Dugout, which has a location in the Capitol District, is looking for additional help. CEO Sunni Renner said she’s offering hiring and referral bonuses worth up to $500. In the meantime, the franchise has pared back the menu at four of its seven locations.
Some employers have gone so far as to ask relatives to work 12- to 18-hour days during the CWS. That includes Kevin Culjat, owner of Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina and Lefty’s just west of the ballpark.
“We’re the busiest we’ve ever been with the least amount of employees we’ve ever had,” he said. “But the pizzas are still going out.”
The same is true at the recently opened Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill at 101 N. 10th St. Managers recruited industry friends to help during the CWS and Olympic Swim Trials.
“We have had a ton of applications, but it seems difficult to get responses from applicants,” daytime manager Krisy Byers said. “The rates of interviewing to starting are definitely slim.”
Byers added that Addy’s also streamlined its menu for the next couple of weeks, getting rid of a few items that were time-consuming for kitchen staff and making it easier to train new servers.
“It has been a learning curve,” she said.
Blatt Beer & Table, located just south of the ballpark, did the same thing. During the series, it features only five appetizers and six entrees.
An employee who answered the phone at the Blatt on a recent midmorning said that no one had time to talk because it was so busy but that the restaurant was fully staffed.
With upward of 1,000 customers per day, restaurant operators say the CWS offers the potential for servers to make hundreds of dollars per shift in customer tips.
“I’ve seen servers walk out of a College World Series shift with $800 to $900 on the lower end. I’ve seen them walk out with up to $1,200,” Heimerman said.
The labor shortage is even more acute in the kitchens. Although owners maintain they offer competitive starting wages anywhere from $12 to $14 an hour for those with no experience, they’re still not seeing much in the way of applicants.
Some local business owners have blamed enhanced federal unemployment benefits for people’s lack of interest in applying for open jobs.
Gov. Pete Ricketts joined 24 other Republican state governors this month in ending Nebraska’s participation in the $300 weekly federal supplemental benefit program.
But some owners and managers who spoke with The World-Herald said their most recent hires haven’t been coming off of unemployment. Rather, they either came from different jobs or were looking to make extra money.
“I really don’t know that many people that are still on unemployment,” said Cindy Schnittgrund, who, along with her husband, Bret, owns The Session Room, located a block west of the ballpark.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the restaurant and hospitality industry particularly hard as many establishments closed their dining rooms. In some cases, they closed down entirely.
Schnittgrund said she thinks living on that knife’s edge pushed former restaurant employees into other careers.
“I think the pandemic scared a lot of people away from the bar and restaurant industry. It just put in their mind that if something happened and (a place) shuts down, they wouldn’t have a job,” she said, adding that front-of-house staff were also concerned about exposure to the virus. “A lot of people left the industry and got office jobs.”
Juan Magana, owner of Epoca Cantina in the Capitol District, took a financial hit and kept many employees on the payroll during the shutdown last year to allow employees to maintain their standard of living. Manager David Mata said that Magana’s actions built staff loyalty
“Juan took care of us during the pandemic (last year). Now we need to take care of him,” Mata said.
The worker shortage has hit the hotel industry hard, too.
Kirt Trivedi, who along with Deepak Gangahar owns four hotels including a Holiday Inn at 1420 Cuming St., said the pandemic gave management an opportunity to see what their housekeeping staff goes through. Trivedi said the owners and executive team took on hospitality duties.
Trivedi said it was an eye-opening experience. What followed were a series of new policies and procedures aimed at streamlining employees’ work. Those include lighter carts for housekeeping staff and versatile cleaning tools.
Trivedi also said management raised housekeeping pay, which is set on a per-room basis. Depending on a housekeeper’s speed and quality in cleaning rooms, Trivedi said a housekeeper can make anywhere from $14 to $40 or more per hour, not including tips.
“We have raised them to an unprecedented level because our housekeeping staff deserves it,” he said.
It’s not just the restaurant and hospitality industry that’s been hard hit by the labor shortage. On Tuesday, Nebraska Furniture Mart announced that existing warehouse employees will receive, at minimum, a 9% pay increase. Meanwhile, new hires will receive a minimum wage of $17.85 per hour. Depending on experience, they could start at more than $22 per hour.
Megan Berry Barlow, human resources director for Nebraska Furniture Mart, said in a press release that annual raises could be as high as 7%.
Small businesses face other challenges in retaining staff.
Schnittgrund said she and her husband can’t afford to offer health care benefits to her employees. Thus, she said many employees “age out” and move onto other jobs once they turn 26 — when they’re no longer covered by their parents’ insurance plans.
“Do I wish that I could give all of my staff access to a health care plan? Yes. But financially it’s just next to impossible when you’re a small business that my husband and I own,” she said.
Despite the challenges, owners say those who remain establish strong bonds with each other during the approximately 70-hour workweeks.
“As much work as it is for my staff during the time (of the CWS), they actually have a great time and make sure that our customers have a great time,” Schnittgrund said. “The stress of it all probably brings them closer together.”