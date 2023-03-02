Drawings are out depicting the gambling facilities that promoters say will make Columbus, Nebraska, an entertainment destination.

Caesars Entertainment on Thursday shared artist renderings for Harrah's Columbus, NE Racing and Casino, the company's first such destination in the state.

In partnership with Columbus Exposition and Racing, the property will feature a one-mile Thoroughbred track, longest in the state.

In addition to the track, it is expected to have a 28,000-square-foot casino and sportsbook with more than 500 slot machines and 14 table games.

The property will have a Brew Brothers restaurant and a bar called Wishbones, which officials said is "a nod to the hometown favorite event center that closed its doors in 2021."

On seeing the drawings, Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said he was "blown away by what we're going to have here in our community."

Work has already begun on the racetrack, he said.

​A Marriott Fairfield Inn and Townplace Suites will be built next door to the casino and connect directly to it.

Completion is expected in the first half of 2024.

“We’re pleased to bring a brand-new destination to the great state of Nebraska,” said Todd Connelly, regional president at Caesars Entertainment. “This is a huge milestone for the company, and we’ve been working hard to bring it to life.

The company will also bring a temporary casino to Ag Park expected to open late spring 2023. The temporary casino will offer more than 200 of the newest slot machines and is already home to an expansive simulcast offering where guests will have the ability to watch and bet on horse racing from around the world, company officials said.

“Horse racing has been ingrained in the history of Columbus for decades," said Joe Morris, senior vice president of racing at Caesars Entertainment.​ "We’re thrilled to contribute to that history and bring an all-new, one-mile racetrack for the community to enjoy."

The company hosted a community event Thursday at the Elks Country Club, where Caesars Entertainment executives unveiled the renderings and shared plans for the property.

