California company acquires Omaha-based Home Instead

San Francisco-based Honor Technology Inc. has acquired Home Instead, an Omaha-based company that provides in-home care to seniors.
Combined, the organization represents more than $2.1 billion in revenue, according to a press release. The release did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition, which was announced Friday.
"For the past 27 years, Home Instead has demonstrated a powerful combination of leadership, passion, and innovation — elevating the standard of care globally and becoming the respected industry leader," Seth Sternberg, co-founder and CEO of Honor, said in the release. "Never before in the history of the world has a company had this much reach or this much investment in technology to solve caring for aging adults, their loved ones and those who care for them."
Founded in 2014, Honor manages a national network of locally owned home care businesses, according to its website. It specializes in workforce management and technology expertise.
Jeff Huber, CEO of Home Instead, said the two companies share the same passion of "transforming the care experience for older adults around the world."
"For years, our commitment has been to create the world we want to grow older in," he said in the press release. "This transaction adds fuel to that commitment. Combining the strengths of these companies moves our passion from aspirational vision to inevitable impact."
The Home Instead network will maintain its brand and operate under the Home Instead name as a subsidiary of Honor. Huber will continue to lead Home Instead. He will report to Sternberg.
Honor said it intends to substantially increase its investment in research and development through engineering and technology. Both Honor and Home Instead are currently hiring, according to the release.
The newly configured company also intends to extend its advocacy initiatives, which include addressing the global shortage of caregivers, among others.
