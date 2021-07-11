Carson Group and Valmont finish new headquarters at Heartwood Preserve

Two new corporate headquarters are now ready for hundreds of employees to move in at west Omaha's Heartwood Preserve campus.

Construction has wrapped up on the first phase of the six-story Carson Group complex near 144th Street and West Dodge Road, said Bart Emanuel of Applied Underwriters, which is the driver and primary owner of the broader 500-acre Heartwood mixed-use project.

He said more than 150 employees have started to move into the Carson facility. JE Dunn Construction has also leased a floor of that building.

The Valmont Industries complex is also done, Emanuel said. The first 100 employees are expected to complete their move-in soon. The new facility is about 50% larger than Valmont's former base and will be occupied by up to 500 people.