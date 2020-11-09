Casey's will buy Bucky's for $580 million

Omaha-based Bucky's Convenience Stores is being purchased by one of its competitors, Casey’s General Stores.

The $580 million cash purchase of Buchanan Energy was announced Monday. The price includes tax benefits valued at $80 million.

Buchanan Energy operates 94 stores and 79 dealer locations in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas.

Casey's operates about 2,200 locations in 16 states and describes itself as the nation's fourth-largest convenience store chain. Casey's is also acquiring the real estate Bucky's had planned to use for future expansion.

The acquisition will bring Casey's to about 2,300 stores.

For the consumer, it means that Casey's pizza will become available at Bucky's. The popular pizza has made Casey's the nation's fifth-largest pizza chain, according to the company.

Over the next several years the names of Bucky's stores will change to Casey's, said Katie Petru, a spokeswoman for Casey's. It's not clear how the purchase will affect personnel. Petru said Casey's is assessing how to best combine the two companies. Casey's said in its statement Monday that the company expects to achieve $23 million in "annual synergies" by the third year.