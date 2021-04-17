CBRE study: Omaha is a resilient and rising star for companies looking to expand

Douglas County rose to the Top 11 in a national study that looked at resilient real estate markets positioned to thrive in the next decade.

The analysis by CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm, said the country's largest cities that led the economic resurgence from the last recession will always be "uniquely positioned as vibrant centers" of talent and innovation.

However, it noted that COVID-related shifts have amplified the need for growth-seeking companies to evaluate location plans from fresh perspectives — beyond the "usual set of location drivers."

So with an eye on factors including population growth, talent pipelines, transportation infrastructure, affordable housing and climate and fiscal risks, the report came up with "less heralded alternatives" to the "superstar" cities of the last decade.

Areas such as Douglas County in the Omaha metro provide "their own advantages," the report said, to businesses considering where to locate or expand.