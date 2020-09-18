Celebrity Homes settles with Nebraska AG's Office for $15,000 over alleged violations

Celebrity Homes of Omaha has agreed to pay $15,000 and change contract terms that discouraged customers from posting “honest but negative” online reviews.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday that his office reached a settlement with Celebrity over allegations that the homebuilder had violated the Nebraska Consumer Protection Act and the Consumer Review Fairness Act. The federal statute prohibits businesses from using contract language or threats to keep consumers from writing negative comments.

Peterson said consumers increasingly rely on reviews and ratings to compare merchants, “which makes it critically important that all consumers be allowed to share their honest opinions.”

“This company used nondisparagement clauses in its form contracts to discourage their customers from posting honest but negative feedback online,” Peterson said, adding that businesses will be held accountable if they use the “illegal” provisions.

Celebrity agreed to notify customers that the clauses are void and to pay $15,000 to the Attorney General’s Office.

Celebrity sales manager and broker Shawn McGuire said the company was made aware of a situation that “needed to be adjusted. We’ve made our adjustments.”

