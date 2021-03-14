Changes in Blackstone housing project surprise — yet please — neighbors

A controversial condo building project has changed course, even though it previously won city approval and survived fierce opposition from the historic Blackstone neighborhood.
Developer Noddle Cos. has put forth a new plan that calls for fewer but bigger residences to be sold at higher prices.
Three-story row houses, each with its own rooftop deck, have replaced the stacked condominium concept at the project site southeast of 38th Street and Dewey Avenue.
Rhonda Stuberg, who heads the Blackstone Neighborhood Association, said neighbors weren't certain what made the developer go back to the drawing board. But they aren't complaining.
"We're pleasantly surprised, and happy with the changes," she said.
Neighborhood and City Hall public hearings on the project began back in 2019. Area property owners pushed back hard on the size, style and placement of what then was about a $6 million condo building.
Some concessions were made by the developer, but neighbors still were resistant.
Under the modified plan, the project's price tag has dropped to $4.3 million, and it seeks $765,000 in public tax-increment financing.
The earlier 13-condo building has changed to a six-unit row house structure, and the selling price of each dwelling likely will be in the $700,000s, Noddle said. He said individual units are "bigger and nicer" than in the earlier plan, expanding to about 2,500 square feet and a two-car garage.
Why the shift? Noddle said his team wanted to add an amenity deck and other frills consistent with a high-end condo building, but those increased height and scale. Maximum space already had been negotiated, he said, and the project started to look like squeezing "10 pounds of potatoes into a 7-pound bag."
So his team turned to a row house concept similar to one he said has been popular in Aksarben Village. Construction could start within a few months if all goes as hoped. The house on the site already has been cleared.
Noddle Cos. intends to develop other residential projects in midtown, Noddle said, and likely will use the earlier condo building design at a different site.
The City Council must approve the new plan, though the Noddle team has been meeting with area residents and does not expect opposition like before. The modified design recently was approved 6-0 by the City Planning Board.
Stuberg said she'll be suggesting a "few tweaks" to help the row houses fit better among stately homes in the Gold Coast neighborhood, which has become increasingly popular as the nearby University of Nebraska Medical Center campus has expanded.
"But for the most part we do like them better," she said.
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224