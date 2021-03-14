Changes in Blackstone housing project surprise — yet please — neighbors

The earlier 13-condo building has changed to a six-unit row house structure, and the selling price of each dwelling likely will be in the $700,000s, Noddle said. He said individual units are "bigger and nicer" than in the earlier plan, expanding to about 2,500 square feet and a two-car garage.

Why the shift? Noddle said his team wanted to add an amenity deck and other frills consistent with a high-end condo building, but those increased height and scale. Maximum space already had been negotiated, he said, and the project started to look like squeezing "10 pounds of potatoes into a 7-pound bag."

So his team turned to a row house concept similar to one he said has been popular in Aksarben Village. Construction could start within a few months if all goes as hoped. The house on the site already has been cleared.

Noddle Cos. intends to develop other residential projects in midtown, Noddle said, and likely will use the earlier condo building design at a different site.