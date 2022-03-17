Charles Schwab jobs in Omaha now exceed number under TD Ameritrade

More than two years after Charles Schwab’s blockbuster acquisition of TD Ameritrade, the merged company employs more workers in Omaha than Ameritrade did, and it’s looking to hire hundreds more, Schwab’s CEO said during a visit to Omaha.

“We are very committed to Omaha,” Walt Bettinger said in an exclusive interview, the first he’s given locally since the merger of the brokerage giants was announced in November 2019. “It’s a great location. The quality of the talent here is outstanding.”

Bettinger put the combined company’s current workforce in Omaha at about 2,400.

For comparison, TD Ameritrade reported it had roughly 2,300 workers in the city several weeks before the merger announcement. Schwab says a head count taken in the month after the announcement showed 2,060 Ameritrade workers in Omaha. Based on either figure, Schwab is now employing more people here.

That number could grow to 2,700 if Schwab is able to fill 300 currently open positions in Omaha. The new jobs are driven by the combined company’s continued growth, as it has added millions of new customer accounts and $650 billion in investment assets since the deal closed in 2020.

Bettinger noted at the time of the merger talks in fall 2019 that Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts had asked for a clause in the agreement that he hoped would offer some protection for Omaha workers.

Bettinger said he had no problem agreeing to Ricketts’ request, because he was confident of the merged company’s future growth potential.

“I kept saying, ‘I have no issue with that whatsoever, because this combination is going to be so successful, we’re going to be growing and have even more people in Omaha,’ ” he said. “We’re grateful that’s how it’s panned out.”

One thing that has not been a factor in Schwab’s decision to stay and grow here: the state’s business tax incentives.

In an effort to retain local jobs, the Legislature approved millions in tax breaks for big acquiring companies when they merge with Nebraska firms.

Schwab has not applied to receive the incentives, and apparently does not intend to. Bettinger said it’s Schwab’s philosophy to make job-siting decisions based on how best to serve customers for the long term.

Bettinger on Wednesday made his first visit to Omaha since the merger announcement, calling it an overdue trip that was delayed by two years because of the pandemic. He said a planned trip to Omaha was the first he had to cancel when COVID-19 began spreading across the country in March 2020.

Wednesday plans in Omaha included grabbing lunch with rank-and-file workers in the company cafeteria and a town hall with hundreds of employees. He said he looks forward to regular trips to Omaha to get to know the workers better.

“We are going to make every effort now that things seem to be opening up a bit to make up for lost ground,” he said.

Schwab’s growing Omaha employment was applauded by David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. He said he wasn’t surprised that Schwab has embraced the city’s talented workers.

“Omaha continues to be a prolific place for large corporate facilities as companies see the productivity and commitment of their Omaha workforce,” he said.

The $26 billion Schwab-Ameritrade merger announcement two years ago was seen as a corporate gut-punch for Omaha.

It meant the loss of the headquarters of a homegrown Fortune 1,000 company. And it threw into doubt the future of workers in Ameritrade’s headquarters complex, towering over Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road.

Now over two years later, Omaha’s place in the merged company that employs some 33,000 nationally has become more clear.

Omaha ranks as Schwab’s fifth-largest employment center, after its new headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Phoenix, Denver and Austin. There are now more Schwab workers in Omaha than in San Francisco, Schwab’s former headquarters.

Both Schwab’s current Omaha workforce and the open jobs here span the gamut of company operations, Bettinger said, from human resources, finance, risk management, technology, and retail work with customers.

Bettinger said he understands what it’s like to be part of a firm bought by another. He had founded a company that was acquired by Schwab in 1995.

Trust and commitment need to be built between former competitors, he said. And he knows there can be a sense of loss within the acquired firm.

But he said he also senses a growing excitement among Schwab workers about what the combined company can accomplish.

Like other companies, Schwab is planning for a future workplace environment forever changed by the pandemic. The company will begin a phased-in return to the office on April 25.

To add flexibility, workers now have 90 “work location flex days” per year — nearly two per week — when they can choose to work outside the office. They can also request more such days, and about half have done so.

When it all shakes out, Bettinger ultimately expects that on any given day about half the company’s Omaha workers will be in the office. Even for workers who are full-time remote, he continues to believe opportunities to connect in-person are important.

“Humans are social creatures,” he said. “It’s still important to have that engagement with your colleagues.”

The work to combine the two companies also continues, with the TD Ameritrade name not expected to completely go away until the merger is fully completed next year.

But some rebranding has begun. Bettinger said he’s thrilled that the Schwab name is going up on the former TD Ameritrade Park, the home of the College World Series. He’s been promised it will be done in time for this year’s CWS, and he might make it back for a game or two.

“I’m thrilled about Omaha, and thrilled about the growth here,” he said, “and excited to see what the future will bring.”

