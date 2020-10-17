 Skip to main content
Chase picks Aksarben Village for first Omaha bank site
Chase has opened a branch office in midtown Omaha’s Aksarben Village.

 Chase

Chase has opened a bank in Aksarben Village, the first of eight branches the financial institution plans to open across the Omaha area over the next two years.

About 10 people were hired locally to operate the full-service branch at 6700 Mercy Road, Suites 106-108. In all, Chase said it expects to create about 80 jobs during that two-year stretch.

“Our team is excited and invites the Omaha community to come by and enjoy the difference Chase brings to the client experience,” said branch manager Ali Husain.

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JP Morgan Chase & Co., a global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

