College World Series staffed, but could use more employees on deck

The College World Series hasn’t been totally immune to pandemic staffing challenges, according to the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority. But, there’s still adequate paid staff and more than enough volunteers to put on the "Greatest Show on Dirt."

A double-header day at the tournament requires a paid staff of about 200 crowd managers, roughly 150 ushers, four guest service attendants, and about a dozen supervisors, according to MECA spokesperson Kristyna Engdahl.

The nonprofit, which manages TD Ameritrade Park, has enough employees to call upon for this year’s tournament, which kicks off Saturday, she said. But MECA would love to hire “dozens of more people” so it could spread out the workload.

Prospective employees can submit resumes and applications at www.omahameca.com and expect a quick response, she said.

“I can’t emphasize how lucky we are to have the people that we do,” Engdahl said last week.

With events ramping back up, she said it was tough to fill some positions as staffers waited for their turn to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. But, as vaccines became more readily available and rates climbed in Douglas County, long-term employees started returning.