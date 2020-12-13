Colliers’ Omaha Economic Index continues to slide, but housing is a bright spot

The Omaha Economic Index developed by Colliers International is at its lowest point since the first quarter of 2017.

The index dropped 7.7% in the third quarter compared to the second of 2020, and declined nearly 15% over third quarter 2019. That represents four consecutive quarters below the 12-year trend line.

While COVID-19 has negatively hit the economy in many areas, Colliers officials noted that local housing sales have shined and consumer spending is outpacing the national average.

According to the Colliers report, total retail sales for the Omaha metro was about 19% higher than the previous quarter. For comparison, retail spending for the nation went up 12.4% during the same period.