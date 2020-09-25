Construction stalls on anchor project at Heartwood Preserve site

There was no outbreak at the Omaha construction site, Emanuel told The World-Herald.

On any given day, he said, 100 or more are working at the Applied job site. He said there will be an orderly wind-down.

John Taylor is founder of Omaha-based Project Advocates, which helps businesses locally and elsewhere manage construction projects. Taylor said he’s had clients put plans on hold because of the pandemic, but those have been clients who hadn’t broken ground yet.

He called it extreme, in his experience, to halt a construction project in midstream, as it is a costly move to unwind supply chains and freeze other matters.

Taylor has no specific knowledge of the Applied situation. But in a typical scenario, he said, subcontractors plan workloads several months out. “Now they’re going to have to scramble to keep everybody working.”

He said that fortunately right now in Omaha, construction jobs are available and that may make it easier to find other work.