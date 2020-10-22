Coronavirus offers growth opportunities for Nebraska, chamber leader says

LINCOLN — The coronavirus pandemic could have an economic silver lining for Nebraska, a state business leader said Thursday.

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told participants in an online legislative forum that Nebraska could grow by taking advantage of opportunities created by the pandemic.

For one, the shift to working from home has shown that people can live where they want while still having the career they want, he said. That opens up possibilities of attracting people from other states to Nebraska and from urban areas to small towns and rural areas.

Other opportunities could grow from efforts to replace foreign-made parts and supplies with domestically manufactured items, he said. The pandemic has disrupted global supply chains as countries restricted trade or shut down some businesses in their efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Slone predicted that agriculture and manufacturing will lead Nebraska out of the pandemic-induced economic slowdown. Those two economic sectors, along with transportation and financial services, have been key in helping the state weather the slowdown.

"Nebraska seems to be coming through the pandemic as well as anybody," Slone said.