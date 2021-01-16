Couple fixed, flipped — and now are developing housing

He started out repairing and remodeling other people’s property.
Mike Schlickbernd then met future wife Jeri, a real estate broker, and the couple started flipping houses. They added property management and roofing companies to the family investments and now are developing a housing project.
Ten Square Townhomes near 46th and California Streets will rise in one of the fastest-changing areas of town. To be sold for roughly $500,000 apiece, Schlickbernd said the 10 townhomes target in part the workforce of the expanding University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The Schlickbernds and kwElite Keller Williams plan a “launch” event Friday to mark construction and the start of marketing efforts for the project, which earlier received city approval for about $830,000 in tax increment financing.
The couple, under their DreamVesting Capital Group, was in the planning stages for the Ten Square project for a couple of years. Built upon former residential lots, the project was difficult in part because of the hilly terrain.
City planners balked initially at the front-facing garages, Schlickbernd said. He said the design took advantage of the grade change and the townhomes essentially will be built into the hillside. Each dwelling has a walk-out to their backyard.
Most of the units have a two-car garage, three bedrooms, 2,600 square feet of living space and top-floor balconies with a view toward Saddle Creek and the St. Cecilia Cathedral.
Schlickbernd believes Ten Square Townhomes, 618-636 N. 46th St., helps meet a need in the midtown area. He said buyers will have a home owners association handling such things as snow removal.
“They can pull in, relax and take a load off after a long day.”
