Cumbia diner and bar brings Latino flair to downtown Omaha's 16th Street

Across the street are the Green Room “drinking hideaway,” Culprit Cafe and Bakery, and Doozy’s subs and pizza shop. Just south is the Orpheum Theater; to the east is the popular Wicked Rabbit speakeasy.

But just north of Cumbia is a row of unkempt retail storefronts, and the long-vacant King Fong restaurant controlled by Omaha-born director Alexander Payne.

Macias said Cumbia’s owners chose to be on 16th Street, as sketchy as some parts may be, and they hope to see more reinvestment.

“The future of the city has to be where it started,” she said.

Cumbia owners, Macias said, are happy about “sharing a little bit of our culture and country with the community.”

She cited the time a passerby dropped in, drawn by the passage on the front window from South American novelist Julio Cortázar’s novel, Rayuela (Hopscotch). The words speak to the magic behind casual encounters.

The visitor and Cumbia owners shared stories that evening about travels, all while sitting under a bicycle suspended from the ceiling. The bike is the actual 10-speed that co-owner Sanchez rode when he first moved to Omaha.