D.R. Horton, nation's largest volume homebuilder, now in business in Omaha area

Moulton said in a statement that the company expects to offer mostly single-family homes ranging from 1,500 to 2,600 square feet and starting in the low $300,000s.

Vince Leisey of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate said at the recent Commercial Real Estate Summit that he sees D.R. Horton replacing some volume historically supplied by HearthStone Homes before that builder went bankrupt in 2012.

For years, HearthStone battled with Omaha's Celebrity Homes to produce the top amount of newly constructed homes in entry-level price ranges.

Leisey said it seems a contradiction to describe "entry-level" and "first-time homebuyer" options as in the $300,000 range, but he said material and labor costs don't allow companies to build a new house for less than that these days.

Because volume builders deal in bulk, they can often leverage greater discounts for materials and labor. They save time and money by building out entire blocks or neighborhoods at a time, and can pass along some of those efficiencies in consumer pricing.

Moulton said D.R. Horton, in many communities, limits homebuyer selections of interior features, or preselects them, to increase efficiency and maintain affordability.