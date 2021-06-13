Behind feathered bangs and typewriters, office workers of the mid-1970s watched as construction crews leveled a swath of downtown Omaha and then scooped out the sunken park that would become Gene Leahy Mall.

Forty-five years later, a newer set of downtowners sporting man buns and working on iPads have been seeing the same blocks refilled to street level to create a new version of the city’s signature park.

Indeed, at some points during the past year, the mall’s flat, bare dirt expanse looks surprisingly close to the way it appeared in a 1975 photo, after crews removed the buildings but before they dug a lagoon.

The objective for both construction projects: to perk up downtown’s image and pull more people and workers to the city’s core.

But this time around, many expect the Leahy Mall and two adjacent parks, together dubbed The RiverFront, to find more success because they’ll offer regularly scheduled events and increased security and upkeep.

The private-sector group leading the $400 million overhaul, which includes a science museum overlooking the Missouri River, has dedicated a separate fund for operations and maintenance, said Roger Dixon, chief executive of the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority. MECA will be managing the parks, along with continuing to operate the nearby city convention center, arena and baseball stadium.

Initially, the mall and lagoon were drawing cards. But over time, Dixon said, they were seen as more of a hurdle than a gathering spot. It took a reported 9,300 dump truck loads to return the site to its flattened self.

“I think the lagoon divided the downtown area,” he said. Raising the mall to street level, said Dixon, should help unify areas to the north and south and make crisscrossing downtown easier.

Marty Shukert, a former city planning director now at the downtown RDG Planning & Design, is among those who hate to see the old mall design go. Shukert said the meandering lagoon and slopes were intended to be reminiscent of the river, and the sunken mall was an urban retreat.

He said the mall’s popularity plummeted because of poor maintenance and a lack of activities.

Dixon said the Parks Department often was hampered by other city demands. He said MECA, on the other hand, is accustomed to activating public sites with events. “That’s what we are all about.”

He pointed to the planned mall pavilion across from the Holland Performing Arts Center and other plaza and green space as opportunities for concerts, classes and performances.

“We’re talking mostly free events,” he said.

What fell around Central Park Mall

A vaudeville movie theater.

A building that once was the tallest between Chicago and the West Coast.

Another that was the oldest standing commercial structure in downtown Omaha.

They are among at least 125 properties demolished in and around the Central Park Mall during the 1970s and 1980s as Omaha worked to refresh its struggling downtown.

According to a review of city directories and other records, about 50 parcels were reduced to rubble in 1975 within the mall proper: six blocks bounded by Douglas, Farnam, Eighth and 14th Streets.

Another 75 or so neighboring properties of varying sizes were torn down around the mall periphery to make way for new buildings such as the W. Dale Clark Library, Central Park Plaza, Peter Kiewit Conference Center and Landmark Center 1200.

The analysis showed that the razed properties were assorted in nature. They included manufacturing and printing companies, clothing and sporting good retailers, supply stores, salons, a taxidermy school.

The city’s goal at the time was to create an open and cool space with mall and lagoon that would draw more people downtown to work, play and even live.

New business and buildings were expected to rise around the mall, which was later renamed after former Mayor Gene Leahy. And some did, after existing structures were leveled. Certain buildings did not go down without a fight.

Take the 19-story WOW (Woodmen of the World) skyscraper that was imploded in 1977, but not before two lawsuits delayed its demise. It was replaced at 13th and Farnam Streets by the low-rise Peter Kiewit Conference Center and State Office Building.

A sampling of other buildings erased in that era:

The World Theater, later renamed the Omaha Theater, was an example of Beaux-Arts style. Despite community efforts to save it, the theater closed in 1978 and was demolished in 1980 to make way for a Central Park Plaza-related parking garage.

Nebraska Clothing Company at 1416 Farnam St. was a four-level grand retail building toppled for construction of the W. Dale Clark Library.

The historic Corey-McKenzie building on 12th and Farnam Streets was the subject of a lawsuit as well. Part of it was knocked down before a judge temporarily halted demolition; the rest was eventually demolished. But the ornate arches from the two main entrances were saved and reassembled on the mall.

The Dewey and Stone Building at 1115 Farnam was built in 1867. It was believed to be the oldest downtown commercial structure remaining at the time of its demise. It gave way in 1988 for construction of the 1200 Landmark Center.

Local historian Kristine Gerber contributed to this report.

Timeline for downtown development

1970: Alden Aust sketches vision of Marina City and downtown’s “return to the river.”

1973: Committee launched by Mayor Gene Leahy delivers a revitalization plan with Central Park Mall as linchpin.

1975: Demolition begins on six-block mall.

1977: W. Dale Clark Library opens at west end of the mall (which was then one block complete).

1982: Lagoon is filled at Central Park Mall, which now extends from 14th to 10th Streets.

1988: Demolition begins on former Duncan Hines plant, Eighth and Jackson, as razing of Jobbers Canyon begins to make way for Conagra campus and other developments.

1990: Conagra opens new 30-acre headquarters. Heartland of America Park and lake also open, adding 30 acres of downtown parkland.

1992: Mall renamed after Leahy.

1995: Final portion of Gene Leahy Mall (Eighth to 10th Streets) is completed.

2002: The 45-story First National Bank Tower opens.

2003: Omaha’s downtown convention center and arena opens; so does 23-acre Lewis & Clark Landing park.

2008: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge is complete.

2011: TD Ameritrade Park, home of the College World Series, opens.

2019: Groundbreaking for new version of Gene Leahy Mall launches, as part of the nearly $300 million overhaul of three downtown parks.

2020: Plans announced for a $101 million Kiewit Luminarium science center on the Missouri River.

2023: Expected completion of work on the three parks, collectively called The RiverFront.

