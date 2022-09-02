Dollar General hiring for positions at Blair distribution center

Dollar General is hiring for management and warehouse employees for its future distribution center in Blair.

The company’s announcement this week marks the latest development for the $85 million distribution center first announced in November 2020. Since then, Dollar General expanded the center’s footprint.

In an email, Blair City Administrator Rodney Storm said city officials understand Dollar General plans to have the facility fully operational by the first quarter in 2023. When the center operates at full capacity, it will employ 400 people and support more than 1,500 stores in the Midwest.

In a press release, Dollar General said it plans to hire people for a variety of positions, including fleet mechanic, administrative assistant, loader and "inbound and outbound leadership."

People who are interested in a position can apply online at dollargeneral.com/careers.