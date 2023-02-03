DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Rezac, Christina L. and William J., 7715 N. 167th St., $685,128.

Newport Homes LLC to Nordhues, Mark J. and Catherine A., 7259 N. 148th St., $564,321.

Milan, Leo III to Milan, Leo III and Hughes, Gwen D., 14451 Knudsen St., $110,000.

Hrc Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17617 Weber St., $67,950.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Youngs, Shelly M., 11011 N. 171st St., $574,900.

Nobles, James and Kimberly to Thieschafer, Jessica and Todd, 15751 Howell Circle, $475,000.

Raymond, Joshua D. to Lee, Tyler J., 8825 N. 161st Ave., $315,000.

Karri, Ravi to Drake, Allison and Michael, 12019 Ashwood Drive, $422,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Toews, Jeffrey M. and Kathleen B., 17410 Potter St., $316,000.

68022

Knobbe, Henry Bernard and Betsy Rae to Hunter, Joan, 830 S. 183rd St., $415,000.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 4514 S. 219th St., $51,800.

20535 Fort LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 20516 Hartman Ave., $95,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Bade, Satya Prasanth Srinivas and Puppala, Himaja, 2903 N. 185th Ave., $689,809.

Muzney, Katherine L. and Travis Ray to Martinez, Laura, 1710 N. 206th St., $260,000.

Nicholas, Matthew R. and Atmore, Gillian to Shepard, Donald L. and Julie A., 4519 N. 206th St., $405,000.

Trumble, Ronald W. and Nanci J. to Jacobs, Jordan and Votruba, Ashley M., 4027 N. 211th St., $320,000.

Oelco LLC to Thomas, Roxanna Lynn, 19605 Piney Creek Drive, $392,275.

Marque Custom Builders LLC to Vargas, Gustavo, 20525 Hartman Ave., $85,000.

Roberts, Travis E. and Kristine S. to Gould, Sheri Ann, 20025 Pearl St., $285,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Wanning Revocable Trust and Wanning, Mark W., trustee, 20820 Ellison Ave., $459,900.

Advantage Development Inc. to Ideal Designs Custom Homes LLC, 18107 Miami St., $103,750.

Todd Menard Construction LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 20605 Hartman Ave., $75,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Noti, Janardhana Reddy and Modugu, Deepthi, 5904 N. 181st Ave., $416,174.

Foster, Jeffrey L. to Opendoor LLC, 4637 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $317,500.

Hasenjager, Erik Edward and Kelli Rae to Danley, Jason E. and Taylor Michele, 18981 Manderson St., $590,000.

MRES Capriana Holdings LLC to HFHO Real Estate Holdings Inc., 21010 Emmet St., $324,000.

Sunderman, Jay and Mary Ellen to Wiese, Merritt R. and Elizabeth M., 21415 W. Q Road, $963,300.

Kingpin Properties LLC to Bowlero Elkhorn LLC, 20810 Cumberland Drive, $11,680,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Knoll, Mark Allen and Sharon Marie, 21827 G St., $526,337.

Moran, Joshua M. and Kaitlin V. to Demers, Michael L. and Sarah N., 20232 Amelia Ave., $295,000.

68064

Marianne Nielsen Living Trust and Nielsen, Scott W., trustee, to Wilcox, Gabriel Landon and Carey, 126 W. Charles St., $195,000.

Med Man Properties LLC to Bwhwy36 LLC, 123 E. Gardiner St., $250,000.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Hoberman, Jennifer and Prochazka, Jeff, 29101 Mary St., $265,000.

68102

Lanoha Dt 1 LLC to Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co., 215 S. 15th St., $4,750,000.

Kruger, Gregory R., trustee, and Brian Kruger Irrevocable Trust to Terra Mint Group Corp., 1502 Jones St. 309, $385,000.

68104

Morine, James R. and John D. to Polo, Percy Sandro and Kurzenhauser, Sara Elizabeth, 3108 N. 57th St., $95,000.

Falkner, Patricia J. and Lewis, James E. to Long Ball LLC, 5706 Pratt St., $100,000.

H&S Partnership Llp to Bray, Robert IV and Jatina, 6325 Forest Lawn Ave., $208,000.

Long Ball LLC to Andys Investment Properties LLC, 5706 Pratt St., $103,000.

Skradski, John E. and Skradski, John S. to JLMR Services LLC, 4545 Grant St., $145,000.

Williams, Daryl C. and Hill, Elizabeth C. to Williams, Michael L., 4544 Saratoga St., $114,600.

Wagner, Brett J. and Bente to Clark, Nicole, 2044 N. 65th St., $210,000.

Schovanec, Ashley N. and Morrison, Ashley N. to Apedo, Edem Kokou and Koriko, Ayissetou, 2517 N. 69th St., $190,000.

Shwe, A. to Mrc Groups LLC, 6634 Curtis Ave., $160,000.

Lisiak, Stanislaw and Lisiak, Stefan, per rep, to Warner, Jason Jacob, 4616 Larimore Ave., $100,000.

Moo, Delloa to Pyu, Pwint, 5625 Larimore Ave., $85,000.

Ausherman, Michael J. to Larsen, Belinda, 6622 Hartman Ave., $155,000.

Watson Rei LLC to Fitzgerald, Clarissa K., 3336 Fontenelle Blvd., $225,000.

Phillips, Michael to Arzate, Leobardo Gonzalez and Albarran, Maria Eugenia Martinez, 3869 N. 65th Ave., $230,000.

Sefcovic, Kevin A. and Rebecca A. to Tran, Thanh Ngoc and Hamilton, Erin Molly, 5005 Ohio St., $205,000.

68105

Monroe, Keely A. to Jones, John F. and Patricia A., 3702 Jackson St. P04, $175,000.

McNally, Evan T. to Kehn, Austin, 1541 S. 25th St., $210,000.

Thomas, Donna J. to Peters, Kelsey Beth Schomburg and Jace Alan, 924 S. 38th St., $295,000.

Katemanity LLC to Housespan LLC, 525 S. 31st Ave., $131,200.

Hensley, Susan B. and Robert S. to Shramek, James J. III, 3538 Vinton St., $116,400.

Clark, Lary J. and Joann A. to Inception Realty LLC, 913 S. 33rd St., $122,000.

68106

Allen, Brianna and Michael to Guevara, Emanuel C. and Marnela Joy T., 3410 S. 45th St., $280,000.

Professional Audiology and Hearing Center Inc. to Omar Empire LLC, 4509 Leavenworth St., $1,000,000.

Bonfante, Francis Elaine to Crested Meadow LLC, 833 S. 59th St., $225,000.

68107

Monarrez, Miguel A. and Rosa E. to Bell Holdings LLC, 4217 S. 22nd St., $270,000.

Cisneros, Iveth C. Garcia and Ballina, Genaro Ramirez to Ceballos, Jose A. Rodriguez and Cisneros, Yadira Garcia, 5110 S. 39th Ave., $82,000.

Flores, Sandra to Mayorga, Luz E. Flores, 6235 S. 39th St., $114,200.

Gomez, Nerlyn Estuardo Castellon and Aguirre, Maria Elena Garcia to Mauricio, Saul Gutierrez and Mora, Analy Triana, 1830 Jefferson St., $170,000.

D Semin LLC to Hernandez, Brenda and Reyes, Fredy, 5809 S. 20th St., $75,000.

Brady, James D. and Selko, Alicia Marie to Mendez, Abigail and Madera, Julian Alonzo, 3814 V St., $202,500.

68108

Gerri A. Duda Trust and Duda, Gerri A., trustee, to Hotovy, Jordan, 3462 S. 14th St., $185,000.

H&S Partnership LLP to Varnell, Joshua and Amber, 3446 S. 14th St., $151,800.

Escobar, Candelaria Sanchez and Oscar Sanchez to JHDR Investments LLC, 2708 S. 13th St., $36,500.

Morgan, Robin L. to S3 Partners LLC, 1930 S. 11th St., $75,000.

Novak, Margaret Mary to King Family Properties LLC, 1706 S. 8th St., $160,000.

Michael Town Estates Vi LLC to Jesus-Ramon, Nicolas M., 1820 Spring St., $90,000.

68110

JD Restaurant LLC to 2545 Abbott Omaha Ne LLC, 2545 Abbott Place, $2,300,000.

Saavedra, Alejandro and San Juana to Harder, Daniel R. and Carey J., 2919 Florence Blvd., $275,000.

68111

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Witcher, Englesh M., 2605 Emmet St., $150,000.

Iontach Investments LLC to Olivas, Manuela Irene Aguirre, 4738 N. 36th Ave., $70,000.

Lepco Properties LLC to Pearls Enterprises LLC, 3322 N. 39th St., $90,000.

Saenz, Victor Rolondo and Cassandra Loren to Casey, Mary Ellen and John Patrick, 3047 Larimore Ave., $130,000.

Dominguez-Perez, Anselmo and Ruiz, Sandra to Abram, Maurice, 4916 N. 41st St., $35,000.

Leyva, Ofelia and Ramierz, Ofelia Gallegos to Bailey, Christopher M., 1712 Military Ave., $150,000.

Sfr3-070 LLC to Paiz, Juana Domingo, 4107 N. 43rd St., $80,000.

Nagel, Jill E. and Willis, Zackary V. to Mi2Ndhstl LLC, 2526 Emmet St., $75,000.

Renaissance Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Notes Series 2005-2 and Hsbc Bank USA trustee to Redboy, Simone Yamdaare, 4138 N. 38th St., $75,000.

Cooper, Kori L. to Rodriguez, Jose O., 2908 Ellison Ave., $65,000.

Lopez, Gabriel and Maria E. to Aguilar, Elizabeth, 3748 Laurel Ave., $32,686.

SMR Remodeling LLC to Garcia, Jovita Acosta, 4427 Franklin St., $195,000.

Wilson, Juanita F. and Jesse Sr. to Williams, Wesley and Ambreya, 2576 Evans St., $185,000.

Chairez, Ricardo and Veronica to Sanchez, Pastor De La O. and Ortiz, Maria Longina Chairez, 3746 Himebaugh Ave., $74,900.

Silva, Carmen to Strampe, Ursula E., 2743 Fort St., $45,000.

68112

Howard, Trevor J. and Cierra Jo to Zieno, Kathryn Elizabeth, 8101 N. 44th St., $270,000.

Francis, Augustine L. and Monica to CHW Property Management LLC, 7175 N. 39th St., $160,000.

Woosley, Debra and Luke R. Gd to Bolejack, Ronald E. Jr., 3420 Sheffield St., $159,000.

Judy A. Jensen Living Trust and Jensen, Judy A., trustee, to Q Offers A. LLC, 8018 N. 30th St., $130,000.

Hopson, Jay L. and Rita M. to Rhedin, Olivia and Dillon, 6904 Florence Blvd., $155,000.

Cook, Mary E. to Francis, Augustine and Monica, 3727 Mormon St., $160,000.

68114

Frances Blumkin Revocable Trust and Blumkin, Ronald S., trustee, to Jay Homes LLC, 311 S. 89th Court, $1,398,000.

Haas, Daniel S. and Racheale to Ocr LLC, 707 N. 85th St., $215,000.

James J. Kozak Irrevocable Trust and Kozak, Dawn, trustee, to Kozak, Melissa and Freed, Enrique, 1807 N. 75th Ave., $170,000.

68116

Charleston Homes LLC to Kamarthi, Nellurappa Pavan Kumar and Machani, Gowthami, 17801 Ogden St., $521,000.

Jacobs, Jordan A. to Long, Jason J. and Alicia, 16771 Laurel Place, $205,000.

Menaugh, Joe and Brandy to Petersen, Ronald K. and Julie M., 5516 N. 150th St., $390,000.

Uber, Arthur Edwin IV and Amanda M. to Menaugh, Joe and Brandy, 2603 N. 160th St., $622,000.

Layman, Deborah M. to Norman, Daniel J. and Susan E., 4901 N. 160th St., $307,500.

Portera, Richard J. and Corbett, Martina to Phillips, Kristen L., 17571 Taylor St., $399,900.

Kutsch, Timothy to Gillogly, Mitch, 15014 Sprague St., $405,000.

Mercer, Ronald L. and Ruth A. to Hofstetter, Dennis D. and Lora E., 2419 Nelsons Creek Drive, $393,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Fraz, Aadil and Liaquat, Amna, 16946 Nebraska Ave., $510,272.

Dworak, Michael Andrew and Otte, Hannah Elizabeth to Ryherd, Grant and Sarah Wai Lan, 14616 Fowler Ave., $254,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Atigadda, Jagadeeswar, 17813 Ogden St., $449,574.

68117

American Land Title Exchange Company Accommodator 220114 LLC to Hawkins Construction Co., 4420 S. 67th St., $2,500,000.

Duane & Janice Brooks Living Trust and Brooks, Duane Peter, trustee, to Brooks, Duane Patrick, 4802 S. 50th Ave., $165,000.

68118

Shepard, Donald L. and Julie A. to Garcia, Joel Barrera, 15916 Dewey Circle, $365,000.

Oelco LLC to Kumar, Ramya Saravana and Natarajan, Saravana Kumar, 17058 Hawthorne Ave., $297,025.

68122

Lamontia, Anthony C. and Lamontia, John, per rep, to Kellar, Rickie Jr., 7914 Howell St., $217,500.

Napluel, Sing Aung and Amlun, Sing Aung to Toi, An and Meng, Hla, 6959 N. 87th Ave., $243,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Tamang, Maiti M. and Kanchha B., 8602 Young St., $389,789.

O’Hara, Thomas III and Evamarie to Williams, Tony and Stefanie, 8413 Sheffield St., $295,000.

Spiller, Marlon and Janaun to Mock, William, 10707 Girard St., $230,000.

68124

Williamson, Benjamin L. and Andrea M. to Fox, Naomi and Boehm, Andrew, 1214 S. 107th St., $540,000.

Kruger, Cory L. and Jane M. to Frey, Sherry, 3205 Paddock Road, $455,000.

Property Flips LLC to Johnson, Alicia Jane, 8812 Westridge Drive, $210,000.

Davis, Kristine Ann and Matthew J. to Tyler, Erika and Njeru, Jeremia, 2525 Brookside Ave., $450,000.

Diprima, Ross and Jessica to Running, Briana and Martinez, Miguel, 8225 Arbor St., $240,000.

68127

Calvin, Lee S. to Carnazzo, Angela, 10733 Berry Place, $195,000.

Long, Timothy R. and Kristel to Kortus, Frederick Lee III and Bliemeister, Tyler, 49 Country Club Road, $195,000.

Fahey, John R. and Marites U. to Osborn, Wayne and Yau, Kimberly, 6411 S. 75th Circle, $275,000.

68130

Richard & Shirley Wilson Lv Trust and Wilson, Richard W., trustee, to Sandra L. Hite Trust and Hite, Sandra L., trustee, 3932 S. 183rd Ave., $391,000.

Fairbanks, Patrick J. and Peggy S. to Rauf, Abdul and Halima, 19915 Nina St., $500,000.

Stigge, Russell B. and Michelle A. to Al-Salim, Bashar and Sarah, 18422 Poppleton Circle, $810,000.

B. Charlene Fletcher Revocable Trust and Fletcher, B. Charlene, trustee, to Legrande, Julie and Eileen, 1617 S. 190th Place, $350,000.

Frazey, Virginia N. and Kiviranta, Virginia N. to Pribyl, Jennifer K., 18427 Nina St., $568,000.

68131

Amherst Properties LLC to TBDH LLC, 4151 Cuming St., $315,000.

Tuma, Gary Lee to MSV Properties LLC, 4106 Cass St., $112,500.

White, Robert E. to Nuxoll, Craig A. and Kayla Marie, 4404 Chicago St., $138,500.

Young, Latasha R. and Clark, Justin Omar to Benitez, Cary and Moreno, Otoniel, 3119 Charles St., $86,500.

68134

Montgomery, Shawn and Apple Rose to Sloger, Joe and Alyson, 9621 Miami St., $274,000.

Houser, Ryan Matthew and Houser, Sandra K., per rep, to Reeves, Justin Lee and Traci S., 2715 N. 102nd Ave., $237,000.

Lueders, Adam and Lynette to Aus, Zachary Kaye and Allen, Natalie Christine, 9711 Manderson St., $265,000.

Thornton, Katie Lee to Maurer, Samuel and Dugger, Michelle, 9157 Boyd St., $218,000.

Roenfeld, Byron Gene to Roenfeld, Byron Gene and Mitchell, Jeanette Lynn, 3921 Terrace Drive, $66,000.

2Twenty2 LLC to Flipping Flanagans LLC, 7648 Davis Circle, $239,600.

Lightswitch Homes LLC to Warrick, Shannon L. and Dickenson, Mathis D., 9130 Larimore Ave., $210,000.

Hreig LLC to Perez, Jose G. Valderrabano, 9360 Pratt Circle, $250,000.

68135

Calabretto, Michael G. and Ashley to Wonderlich, Griffin and Edmundson, Samantha, 16318 Jefferson St., $268,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Gustafson, Jeffery M. and Christine M., 6169 S. 197th Circle, $555,285.

Van Camp and Son LLC to Selden, Tyler and Miranda, Mecenzie, 18738 Berry St., $275,000.

Williams, Meagan and Lenihan, Ronald to Hanson, Martin and Anja G., 15660 Orchard Ave., $345,000.

Schwenke, Bradley D. and Devan J. to Bazis, Lucia Rose, 18676 S St., $252,000.

Neneman, Ashly L. to Red Ladder LLC, 16541 L St., $452,000.

Batchelor, David R. and Patricia W. to Mohammad, Ali and Ahmadi, Mahtab, 18766 N St., $325,000.

Roberts, Natalie and Stuart L. to Quillin, Morris B. and Janet E., 16704 Y St., $445,000.

Kortus, Christopher A. and Kendra L. to Bossom, Jenny L. and Hackwell, Jenny L., 6301 S. 197th Circle, $490,000.

68137

Backes, Samantha and Waters, Samantha to Wilson, Price A. and Rademacher, Taylor M., 6356 S. 137th St., $210,000.

Polacek, Casey L. and Lorenzen-Polacek, Beka A. to Miller, Anthony R., 12107 Allan Drive, $227,000.

Gonzalez, Cesar to Excellence Home Renovation LLC, 14215 Karl St., $190,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Trent, Kenneth, 12745 Southdale Drive, $240,000.

Whalen, Carol to JLD Laird LLC, 15118 Madison St., $185,000.

Ethen, Emma and Loyd, Emma to Rivera, Amber and Schulz, Jacob Russell, 15429 W St., $280,000.

Ladenburger, Scott to CFI LLC, 14724 Weir St., $142,000.

Venteicher, Myong to Anderson, Jacob D., 4969 S. 149th Court, $305,000.

Lundvall, Donald II and Stephanie to Bothwell, Allen and Darline, 12662 N St., $215,000.

68142

1224 Trust and Kerns, Stephen M., trustee, to Reluctant Property Management LLC, 7219 N. 126th Ave., $55,000.

Vinton22 LLC to Lawson, Kirsti A., 12760 Mormon St., $475,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mossburg, Robert W., 11052 Reynolds St., $390,652.

Landmark Performance Corp. to William J. Thoreen Revocable Trust and Thoreen, William J., trustee, 12819 Mormon St., $738,528.

68144

2511 S. 140th Street Carwash Re LLC to Twain Gl XXXIV LLC, 2511 S. 140th St., $3,681,838.

Lewis, Katie Jean and Paden, Katie Jean to Wheelock, Danyelle S. and Vickers, James H., 12689 B St., $232,000.

Marlowe, Charles C. to BCL Properties Inc., 10822 Poppleton Ave., $225,000.

Axsom, Jimmie R. to Archstone Real Estate LLC, 1729 S. 155th Ave., $275,000.

68152

Htoo, Htoo and Soe, Say Wai to Bouquet, Sheena Lyn and Young, James Melvin, 5209 Ida St., $259,000.

68154

Perrigo, Scott A. to Queen, Teresa A. and Steven P., 15507 Mason Circle, $240,000.

O’Brien, Anne Marie to Newton, Brian and Valerie, 12821 Jackson St., $385,000.

Pavel, Eileen C. to Berry, James and Emily, 12840 Burt Court, $230,000.

Johnson, Timothy J. and Natasha to Muzney, Travis and Katherine, 623 N. 150th St., $290,000.

Furley, Alexander J. to Rehn, Matthew and Holzworth, Sydney, 11205 Farnam St., $246,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Cancilla, Steven, 15516 Burt St., $275,500.

68164

Liu, Guangdong and Zhao, Ruomeng to Latta, Todd E. and Janet L., 12717 Larimore Ave., $190,000.

Beard Bros Building C. LLC to Onserud, Guy H. and Dianne M., 5113 N. 134th Ave., $260,000.

Davis, Jeffery A. and Angie M. to Backes, Daniel and Samantha, 2640 N. 130th St., $265,000.

Helenmari L. Merritt-Genore Trust and Merritt-Genore, Helenmari L., trustee, to Poskochil, Jared J. and Nina L., 13436 Erskine St., $370,000.

Schuett, Brenda J. to Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, 2704 N. 141st Ave., $145,000.

Stephenson, Joann M. to Branscombe, Robert, 12621 Yates St., $255,000.

Goscha, Hannah and Huerta, Natalie to Sariscsany, Laurel Colleen and Huster, Joseph Anthony, 4206 N. 129th Avenue Circle, $210,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Andersen, Ashlynn and Jase, 6346 N. 112th Circle, $242,500.

Homemade Holdings LLC to 10X Life LLC, 12954 Corby St., $195,000.

Luck, Steven C. and Laura A. to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 13005 Crown Point Ave., $137,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Klesitz Realty LLC to Housespan LLC, 1019 Parkway Drive, $162,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Timm, Donald J. and Beverly D., 1401 Englewood Drive, $143,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy Company Inc. to Yoele, Julia Nabatali, 2207 Greensboro Ave., $172,000.

Brulinski, Ryan Letts and Victoria L. to Simply Better Solution LLC, 1112 Colorado St., $95,000.

Simply Better Solution LLC to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 1112 Colorado St., $115,000.

68028

Ideal Designs Remodeling & Constr Dba and Ideal Designs Custom Homes LLC to Nielsen, Scott Michael and Julie Lynn, 11410 S. 189th St., $924,000.

68046

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jones, Brandon M. and Moore, Jasmuynd K., 11762 S. 113th Ave., $401,000.

Horizon Realty Inc. to Stover, Justin R., 11021 Hardwood Drive, $380,000.

68123

Ray, Derek John to Etherton, Jarrod B. and Emily E. R., 2916 Parkside Drive, $285,000.

Smith, William H. and Vinita L. to Smith, Dustin A., 14910 Chateau St., $210,000.

Stroede, Jonathan E., per rep, and Michael J. Stroede Estate to Ausherman, Michael, 3719 Gayle Ave., $200,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Navas, Mirna E. and Julio E., 16601 Clay St., $118,000.

Spadaro, Mark A., trustee, to Pelletier, Joel and Lanpher Pelletier, Tina, 11526 S. 39th St., $195,000.

Carroll, Dianne, successor trustee, and Joseph J. Cascio Sr. Revocable Trust to Alff, Scott and Austin, 4410 Maass Road, $1,750,000.

68128

La Vista Senior Housing LLC to Cedarhurst of La Vista Real Estate LLC, 8140 S. 97th Plz, $31,175,000.

Moon, Nicole and David to Sullivan, Mark J. and Rademacker, Rebecca Jean, 7411 S. 93rd St., $395,000.

Beardsley, Jeffrey R. and Alison M. to Baeman, Yong Rae I. and Marcelline N., 8922 Park View Blvd., $220,000.

Kaiser Investment Properties LLC to Kudlacz, Alex, 7511 Joseph Ave., $255,000.

68133

Anderson, Melvin G. and Charleen R. to Mahoney, Jena Nichole and Andrew Shane, 2132 Franklin Drive, $295,000.

Manning, Nicole to Rudolph, Rita L. and Sorensen, Ronnie and Daniel, 5201 Platteview Road, $370,000.

68136

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Reinig Properties LLC, 16528 & 16534 Riviera Drive, $400,000.

Freeman, Erica A. to Aung, Myo Myint and Kyaw, Khin Yupar, 16146 Virginia St., $350,000.

TTKM Holdings LLC Dba and Milford Select to Beardsley, Jeffrey R. and Alison M., 16517 Timberlane Drive, $429,000.

68138

Ewin, Cody and Bobbi Lynn to Osher, Matthew, 13513 Grissom St., $241,000.

68157

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Garcia, Roberto and Mariah J., 6421 Peters Pkwy, $403,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to House, Josiah L. and Jenna M., 6421 Peters Pkwy, $433,000.

Shepherd, Kristin J., per rep, and Robert J. Shepherd Jr. Estate to Triton Properties LLC, 4930 Robin Drive, $220,000.