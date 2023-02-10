DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Brugger, Brandon J. and Sarah M. to Olson, Kyle A. and Ashley M., 16433 Vane St., $350,000.

Foye, Daniel L. and Dulce I. to NEI Global Relocation Co., 16420 Hanover St., $400,000.

NEI Global Relocation Co. to Ross, Denzel and Salmon-Ross, Natalita, 16420 Hanover St., $400,000.

Van Camp & Son LLC to Hartig, Jess A., 11904 N. 158th St., $275,000.

Sabina Land Holdings 21 LLC to Thelen, Scott, 11910 Ashwood Drive, $210,000.

Hilson, Bryan C. and Denise A. to Parriott, Gerald, 8513 N. 173rd St., $500,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Moody, William K. and Johnson, Brooke L., 16628 Vane St., $434,560.

68022

Baldwin, Anthony and Katrina to Adams, Gregory P. and Christine R., 5524 S. 241st Circle, $142,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Hartman, Anthony, 4712 N. 210th Ave., $364,475.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Thakali, Bharosa Gauchan and Chaparro, Jesus Correa, 18405 Larimore St., $440,260.

Bouc, Paul R. and Aimee M. to Zena, Mohsen, 414 S. 198th St., $527,000.

O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC to Hamm, David Dean and Stukenholtz, Janet K., 20174 Farnam St., $437,850.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ghosh, Avik and Soma, 6014 N. 181st St., $432,485.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Sokol, Todd and Jennifer, 4241 George Miller Parkway, $621,240.

Charleston Homes LLC to Gunturu, Datta Rajesh and Chitti, Bala Yamini, 21201 Fowler St., $491,175.

Fools Inc. to Puranshetiwar, Rahul Kishan and Palley, Anusha, 5428 N. 208th St., $550,019.

68064

Vazquez, Gabino to Decasas, Valentin and Casas, Hortencia De, 24526 King Lakeside Drive, $70,000.

68069

Alpha Homes LLC to Chase, Seth and Elizabeth, 602 2nd St., $309,000.

68102

1101 Harney LLC to Whmebl LLC, 1101 Harney St., $12,000,000.

68104

Lane, Douglas M. and Judy T. to Egad LLC, 4542 Burdette St., $108,000.

Cortez, Elizabeth and Garcia, Mario Alberto Candia to Guillen, Ofelia Salas, 3914 N. 54th St., $174,000.

Prochaska, Amy L. and Miller, Bradley O. to Hough, Twila and Randall Sr., 2536 N. 65th Ave., $160,000.

Kay, Ka J. and Su, Paw to Santiago, Andry Erasto Mejia, 4155 N. 61st St., $157,500.

McGill, Ryan P. and Ewalt, Joni Kay to Kcn Group LLC, 3215 N. 55th St., $40,000.

Besore, Raymond James and Cvetas, Jolene A., per rep, to Sas Properties LLC, 2027 N. 65th St., $122,500.

CDM Properties LLC to Long Ball LLC, 5913 Spaulding St., $126,000.

Snow, Rod and Jenelle to Peterson, Michael Douglas, 5101 Blondo St., $357,000.

68105

Sanders, Chandler and Green, Chandler to Bush, Tanika, 1002 Turner Blvd., $240,000.

Corevision Development LLC to Tna Enterprises LLC, 2513 Pierce St., $125,000.

Hawk, Camille R., trustee, to Ivy Properties Inc., 1535 S. 26th St., $56,034.

Burge, Christopher D. to Red Spruce Properties LLC, 2122 S. 35th Ave., $245,000.

68106

Johnson, Daniel L. and Angela N. to Herman, David G. Jr. and Stacy N., 2115 S. 49th St., $219,900.

Toyne, Jake and Taylor to Patrick, Colton, 5319 Valley Circle, $242,000.

Omaha Design & Renovations LLC to Sheehan, Halle and Bonacci, Michael, 5178 Jones St., $625,000.

Maga LLC to Eco Properties LLC, 1512 S. 60th St., $632,000.

Kuehl, Christopher W. to Sowl Group LLC, 5210 Leavenworth St., $366,000.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Lampe, Maureen A. and Gerald J., 5019 Gold Circle, $646,669.

68107

Arman, Karley Ann to Luhrs Properties LLC, 5613 S. 22nd St., $141,500.

Trevino, Jesus V. and, Mary Jane to Santamaria, Jose A. and Amaya, Nancy Marisela Galdemez, 5129 S. 39th St., $156,000.

Aguayo, Alfredo and Gonzalez, Alfredo Aguayo to Henriquez, Alexander and Aguayo, Maria G., 3635 S St., $120,000.

68108

Soria, Antonio to Cano, Alejandrina Monarrez and Lopez, Javier, 1960 S. 12th St., $47,500.

Nuno, Roberto and Juana to Solano, Eloisa Piza and Piza, Armando Jair Villanueva, 2035 Elm St., $101,400.

Schmid, Jeffery and Heidi to D&S Teutschmann Liv Tru and Teutschmann, David D., trustee, 2727 S. 5th St., $247,000.

68110

Cotton, Thomas to Sp Acquisitions and Management LLC, 4417 N. 21st St., $20,000.

Sp Acquisitions and Management LLC to Loya, Geronimo Raul and Teresa, 4417 N. 21st St., $33,000.

JMM Properties LLC to Peeler, Donald D. and Melissa A., 6016 Florence Blvd., $195,000.

Benford Homes LLC to Carroll, Lachea, 1543 N. 18th St., $180,000.

68111

Nwinye, Chinwendu and Coughran, Katie to Ovando, Brittney R. and Mauro, 2512 Pinkney St., $185,000.

Mobeco Industries Inc. to Secondof11 LLC, 2604 N. 28th Ave., $39,396.

Solis, Judith L. and Solis, Michael T., per rep, to Jaramillo, Jose Benitez and Anicasio, Ana Lina Mayo, 3189 Meredith Ave., $82,000.

Secondof11 LLC to Mobeco Industries Inc., 2875 Ohio St., $10,300.

Molvig, Aimee R. to Miller, Willie Demont Sr., 6326 N. 32nd St., $150,000.

Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to Cab Homes LLC, 2761 Laurel Ave., $87,000.

Talida Land Holdings 14 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 3943 Laurel Ave., $83,000.

Mason, Kyle to Avanzando Enterprises LLC, 4738 N. 38th St., $189,900.

Kilian Land Holdings 38 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 4329 Ohio St., $88,000.

68112

Hurt, Gail and Ronald to Barnes, Felissa, 6552 Florence Blvd., $190,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Richard, Carly Kristine, 2448 Titus Ave., $178,000.

Januarius Land Holdings 8 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 8117 N. 30th St., $13,000.

Distefano, Scott T. and Rambo, Samantha to Distefano, Michaela, 7315 N. 36th Avenue Circle, $25,000.

Soukup, Robert F. to Mainelli Mechanical Contractors Inc., 2859 Clay St., $425,000.

Florence Auto Body Inc. to Mainelli Mechanical Contractors Inc., 2859 Clay St., $425,000.

68114

Bacon Building Partnership LLP to 5Sixty5 Enterprises LLC, 730 S. 75th St., $825,000.

68116

Nance, James H. and Melissa to James, Alexander L., 15104 Nebraska Ave., $385,000.

Wineinger, Karen to Combs, Kelly, 17636 Fowler St., $279,000.

Joanne E. Plank Family Trust and Plank, John T., trustee, to Simon, Andrew and Gaudreau, Bryant, 2611 N. 159th St., $475,000.

Straub, Allen D. and Kerri L. to Teko, Kankoe and Akpaki, Adjovi Lembila, 15113 Butler Ave., $315,000.

Jacobsen, Joel S. and Ashley M. to Williams, Brandon and Haley, 14813 Queens Drive, $318,500.

Valenzuela, Brian and Anjna A. to Patel, Vikram K. and Hetal Vikram, 17007 Kimberly Circle, $590,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Eaton, Steven G. and Kelly J., 17709 Ogden St., $507,316.

68117

Kegdjg Enterprises LLC to So Investments LLC, 4659 L St., $485,000.

68122

Chvatal-Poole, Johnathan F. and Chvatal, John to Ker, Lor Na Done and Moo, Hser Nay, 7916 Bauman Ave., $235,000.

Williams, Elizabeth A. and Williams, Elizabeth S. to Williams, Elizabeth A. and Williams, Elizabeth S., 7257 N. 74th St., $64,640.

Manely LLC to Rocha, Viridiana, 7907 Newport Ave., $255,000.

68124

Egwin Land Holdings 40 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 2815 S. 102nd St., $220,000.

Dickey, Sandra Jo to Joseph Project 1 LLC, 1714 S. 75th St., $390,000.

Lindsay, Thomas R. to Pineapple Group Inc., 7913 Nina St., $170,000.

John R. & Mary J. Busse Trust and Busse, Richard E., trustee, to Busse, Richard E. and Therese A., 3286 S. 77th Ave., $145,000.

68127

Christensen, Bruce A. Jr. to McCleary, William, 5038 S. 83rd St., $249,900.

68130

Piper, Shane E. and Robyn L. to Warming, Robert E. and Cynthia G., 3619 S. 182nd Circle, $650,000.

Beulah L. Hill Revocable Trust and Harrold, Connie L., trustee, to Camarillo, Christopher, 1823 S. 173rd St., $290,000.

68131

Burns, Shad L. and Borges, Tomas Jr. to Solorenso LLC, 3329 Lafayette Ave., $154,000.

68132

Jacques, Daniel H. and Jacques, Howard J., per rep, to Omaha Design & Renovations LLC, 5106 Underwood Ave., $230,000.

Sandra N. Carpenter Revocable Trust and Carpenter, Sandra N., trustee, to Cerio, Andrew and Jennifer, 1017 Hillcrest Drive, $380,000.

Henriksen, Thomas A. and Della L. to Schumacher, Benjamin and Mackinnon, Libby, 117 S. 51st St., $455,000.

Schrader, Stephen R. and Karen R. to Lorenz, Mitchell P. and Emily M., 711 J E. George Blvd., $425,000.

68134

Hatfield, Nathan and Michaela to Stuhmer, Michael, 4412 Sunny Slope Ave., $310,000.

Sparano, James Harold to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 2428 N. 88th St., $80,125.

Beiermann, Donald A. to Murdock, Kelly and Stephen, 7621 Meredith Ave., $62,260.

Casilda Land Holdings 33 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 5208 N. 84th Ave., $160,000.

Root, Walter Phillip to Beta Homes LLC, 4203 N. 91st St., $132,000.

K&BG Inc. to Roehrs, McKenzie, 2016 N. 102nd St., $386,200.

Awender, Richard C. Jr. and Constancia Q. to Bell-Davis, Terri and Davis, Terri L. Bell, 10334 Sunburst Circle, $270,000.

68135

Neville, Ashley and Bergman, Ashley to Waldusky, Edgar and Makenna, 5350 S. 194th Ave., $275,000.

Nain, Pankaj and Monica to Bell, Robert Lee and Francine, 6317 S. 174th St., $495,000.

Flemington, Celide to Green, Cody L. and Chandler M., 15959 Madison St., $394,000.

Samson, Jeanne A. to Karla Ann Epperson Rev Living Trust and Epperson, Karla Ann, trustee, 16562 Drexel St., $238,000.

68137

Edwards, Amanda Michelle to Dollins, Tyler, 5228 Magnolia St., $237,500.

Weston, Tammy J. to Parida, Abhishek and Jena, Roshni, 14826 H St., $405,000.

Fred Armbrust Properties Inc. to Mitchell, Joshua and Nicole, 6770 S. 154th St., $230,000.

Estrada, Everett L. to Tincher Investments Co Inc., 15267 U St., $215,000.

68142

Wrenn, Taylar Renae and Frolio, Taylar Renae to Chava, Naresh and Borra, Lakshmi Tanuja, 10909 Girard St., $217,500.

Rader, Zachary and Kendra to Guda, Chittibabu and Purnima, 7415 N. 108th Ave., $230,000.

68144

Elkhorn Capital LLC to Wood, Amanda and Josiah, 1824 Holling Drive, $320,000.

Sparano, John Jr. and Jeannine to Omaha Escape LLC, 1505 S. 126th St., $250,000.

Combs, Kelly K. to Kwiatkowski, Neil and Brianne, 1938 S. 149th Circle, $365,000.

Garrett, John R. to Gandara, Derrick, 3261 S. 131st Circle, $250,000.

Vaga Land Holdings 21 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 3333 S. 127th St., $140,000.

Trail Ridge Homes LLC to Smith, Alexander, 12437 B St., $232,500.

Reisbig Family Revocable Trust and Reisbig, David L., trustee, to Wilson, Derek and Mary Ellen, 13823 Arbor St., $376,043.

Campbell, Rebecca L. to O Properties LLC, 12506 C St., $215,000.

Larson, Andrea C. to Wolf, Scott and Christine, 12414 Castelar St., $235,000.

68152

Starling, Randy W. and Cristi L. to HFHO Real Estate Holdings Inc., 6535 N. 49th St., $215,000.

OCC Cottages LLC to Yonkers, John, 6142 Country Club Road, $85,000.

Sibbel, Anton L. and Kathleen L. to Ortez, Silvia M., 5216 Newport Ave., $30,000.

68154

Pepperwood Village LLC to Woodsonia Applewood LLC and Swp II LLC, 505 N. 155th Place, $26,756,000.

Pepperwood Village II LLC to Woodsonia Applewood LLC and Swp II LLC, 585 N. 155th Place, $2,244,000.

Zimmerman, Ryan J. to Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC, 11067 Decatur St., $135,000.

68164

Churchill, Scott P. and Kristy to Andre, Sydney Mae and McGraw, Hanneman, 12212 Erskine Circle, $231,000.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to Bailey Homes LLC, 13005 Crown Point Ave., $170,000.

La Lune LLC to Suiter, Samantha K., 11261 Ohio St., $195,000.

Chhetri, Tek B. and Seh, Ka Poh to Todus, Adam, 4813 N. 126th Ave., $244,900.

Kolpek, Ronald K. and Loretta to Stockton, Ricardo Jose, 10871 Mary St., $231,250.

Nguyen, Thanh Q. and Trang X. to Thein, Bleh Byu and Soe, Saw Kalay, 12927 Ogden St., $230,000.

Orme, Jason R. and Sara M. to Hansen, Brian Lee and Katie Louise, 5222 N. 116th Court, $1,045,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Kelly, Alec M. and Eads, Rachel to Luster Donald, 1610 Warren St., $246,000.

68028

Anderson, Jeremy J. and Carrie L. to Taylor, Terry K. and Stacey B., 21414 Hancock Drive, $360,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Fox, Marissa and Michael, 16907 Christensen Road, $379,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rohde, Simon, 8126 S. 199th St., $374,000.

Casper, Robert C., trustee, and Casper, Carla A., trustee, to Kearn, Tyler D. and Molly E., 19313 Bellbrook Blvd., $435,000.

Johnson, Charles E. and Julie M. to Smith, Dalton, 10004 S. 203rd Circle, $380,000.

Petr, Lynda J. to Einspahr, Kelvin W. and Karen L., 11303 S. 213th Circle, $275,000.

Gretna Senior Living LLC to Hillcrest Gretna Garden Homes Re LLC, no situs address, $1,584,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Mather, Donald F. Jr. and Katie, 20861 Ventana Circle, $429,000.

68046

McKain, Matthew R. to Wilson, Lyndsey and Valadez, Ricardo Jr., 1840 Bristol St., $253,000.

Rhbrrei LLC to Alramadan, Ahmad Hamed, 822 Kilkinny Circle, $142,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Freeman, Austin John and Alison Jean, 11903 S. 117th St., $430,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Delaney, Matthew M. and Jessica E., 11721 S. 112th St., $425,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Ung, Lance and Thiel, Sarah, 11012 Windward Ave., $421,000.

Kuhfahl, Katie and Jered to Masid, Serena, 1116 Oke St., $310,000.

Gregory, Lucas and Elizabeth to Hagglund, Jason J., 10459 S. 111th St., $415,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Roker, Malachi J., 11516 S. 113th Ave., $339,000.

68059

Coldiron, Nathaniel J. and Ciara M. to Lusienski, Zachary and Megan, 708 Maple St., $350,000.

Leehy, Linda Sedlacek, per rep, and Victor Sedlacek Estate to Scholting, Mark W., trustee, and Scholting, Kimberly J., trustee, Mark W. Scholting Living Trust and Kimberly J. Scholting Living Trust, 17709 Buffalo Road, $400,000.

68123

Wheeler, Sheena and Rodney to Holmes Rentals LLC, 14406 S. 28th St., $230,000.

Bird, David M. and Chaush, Iryna P. to Whitcomb, Lisa R., 14208 Kelly Drive, $290,000.

Johnson, Matthew to Foster, Benjamin, 3408 Faye Drive, $275,000.

Cieslik, Mary K., trustee, Mary K. Cieslik Living Trust, and Cieslik, Mary K., successor trustee, Joseph G. Cieslik Credit Shelter Trust, to Cornerstone Storage LLC, 11625 S. 25th St., $2,000,000.

68128

Preisinger, Sarah E. to Garcia, William Gerald Jr., 7407 Peters St., $305,000.

Korth, Josephine A. and Jankowski, Antoinette Sortino to Robertson, Kyle and Lindsey, 7916 S. 93rd St., $435,000.

68133

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kunzman, Jeffrey S. Jr. and Jamie L., 13509 S. 55th St., $434,000.

Mason, Charles W. and Kimothy Y. to Gregory, Dan, 2005 Aberdeen Drive, $400,000.

68136

Robison, Michael Thomas and Jori M. to Gatlin, Kirsten Marie and Daniel William, 8811 S. 164th St., $350,000.

Richardson, Jeffrey and Halley to Vacek, Ashlee and Ryan, Joe, 16423 Cary St., $315,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Dostal, Ronda Elaine and David James, 7301 S. 184th Ave., $420,000.

68138

Pelikan, Sara, trustee, to 5109 Real Estate B. LLC, 14009 Jennifer Road, $175,000.

68147

Macken, Thomas and Karen to Kelly, Katherine, 7537 S. 22nd St., $219,000.

Shannon, Liliana E., trustee, to 100 Year Homes Inc., 2820 Irene St., $177,000.

68157

MRI Inc. to Triton Properties LLC, 4934 Robin Drive, $220,000.

