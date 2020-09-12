Downtown Bennington gets its only retailer and business is 'absolutely bananas'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Benson area's Found Vintage Market now has a sister boutique in Bennington — it's called Earl and Gray.

Earl is a nod to the bulldog that goes to work every day with co-founder Laci Mulick. The Gray? "It's just a cute and trendy color," she says.

Mulick opened the 3,000-square-foot store this month with co-owner Abbie Niles, a Bennington resident who also is a sign-maker at Mulick's Benson shop.

Mulick said she'd been hunting for an area with a small-town, up-and-coming feel to open the sister location. After visiting several cities, she and Niles settled on the old Mangold's store site built in Bennington in 1911.

Niles and Mulick painted a mural on the wall of their space at 15416 S. 2nd St. to pay homage to the history.

Billed as a modern boutique with vintage charm, their Bennington store that opened Sept. 1 sells new, nostalgic and handmade goods and clothing. It features merchandise created by local makers of signs, candles, refinished furniture, knitted and macrame items, and more.