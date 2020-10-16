Downtown building soon to launch again — as the Peregrine Hotel

A seven-story landmark in downtown Omaha is about to re-launch in its new skin as the Peregrine Hotel.
The 106-year-old historic structure at 203 S. 18th St. was constructed as the Saunders Kennedy building. New owners named it the Peregrine, giving it a local flavor that nods to the feathered falcon friends that nest atop a neighboring office tower.
The Peregrine has undergone an extensive $14.6 million conversion into an 89-room, high-end Hilton Curio brand and is to open for business in mid-December, said David Scott, director of sales and marketing.
The overhaul has been lengthy. Transformation was discussed publicly back in late 2016. Detailed plans on what the former office building was to become were revealed in 2018.
Among its features is an art deco-style peregrine falcon mural that stretches six stories high. The image was created by local artist Dave Koenig, and Arbor Street Studios helped bring it to life on the wall that can be seen from guest rooms, said Scott.
A bar called the Takeoff is on the rooftop of the hotel.
A restaurant in the lobby is called the Habitat. Both the bar and restaurant are open to the public.
Guests will see other creative touches related to the peregrine, including certain walls with a feathered look and falcon figurines in bedrooms.
Representatives of hotel owner ViaNova Development of Chattanooga, Tennessee, have said they like to identify their properties with something outstanding about the host city or neighborhood.
As another local connection, Scott said that muralist artist Koenig will have a workspace in the hotel.
The hotel also will be partnering with Fontenelle Forest for various activities, including bringing its rescued peregrine falcon, a live bird named Aero, for a guest educational visit to the hotel.
