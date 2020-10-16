Downtown building soon to launch again — as the Peregrine Hotel

A seven-story landmark in downtown Omaha is about to re-launch in its new skin as the Peregrine Hotel.

The 106-year-old historic structure at 203 S. 18th St. was constructed as the Saunders Kennedy building. New owners named it the Peregrine, giving it a local flavor that nods to the feathered falcon friends that nest atop a neighboring office tower.

The Peregrine has undergone an extensive $14.6 million conversion into an 89-room, high-end Hilton Curio brand and is to open for business in mid-December, said David Scott, director of sales and marketing.

The overhaul has been lengthy. Transformation was discussed publicly back in late 2016. Detailed plans on what the former office building was to become were revealed in 2018.