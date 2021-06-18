Downtown Omaha businesses ramp up for CWS crowds after last year's cancellation

Earlier this week, a Wolfpack of fans sporting North Carolina State apparel could be found walking along 13th Street toward the heart of downtown Omaha.
It will be at least a few days before they see whether their team will continue its Cinderella run after having upset top-seed Arkansas in the Super Regional round. But the level of enthusiasm displayed that already brought those fans to Omaha just a day after beating Arkansas is a welcome sight for many business owners around TD Ameritrade Park.
Accustomed to having College World Series crowds provide anywhere from 15% to 40% of their annual revenues, business owners last year just tried to survive the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the CWS and other major events.
“We lost 90% of our revenue last year,” Kirt Trivedi, who co-owns the downtown Holiday Inn with Deepak Gangahar, said. “You could see tumbleweeds going through the lobby.”
Some bars and restaurants temporarily shut their doors during that desolate June.
Now, as COVID vaccines have become widely available and the NCAA has lifted capacity restrictions at the ballpark, there’s an eagerness among business owners and the general population to get the party started once again.
“It’s going to be a great atmosphere here. The weather is going to be good. Everybody you talk to is just excited to get back out,” Kevin Culjat, owner of Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina and Lefty O’Tooles, said. “I’m getting calls from regulars in Louisiana, Arkansas and other places saying they can’t wait to get back here for the first time in two years. You got your regular baseball fans regardless of which teams are here that make this their summer vacation destination.”
Sam Heimerman, assistant general manager for DJ’s Dugout Sports Bar, echoed that sentiment.
“We’re starting to see a lot more tables that know each other — that are not just waving but actually going over to talk to the people that they know,” he said.
Juan Magana, owner of Epoca Cantina, and manager David Mata hope the party extends down to Omaha’s Capitol District, which features a courtyard capable of hosting concerts and livestreaming events. Their restaurant has been in the district for three years, and they’re not quite sure what to expect in 2021.
“That first year (in 2019) was kind of learning. Then the next year, we were ready to make it happen” before things went south, Magana said. “Honestly, it’s kind of like relearning again because I already forgot (what we did) two years ago. This year, we’re hoping it goes well. Obviously, next year it will be even better for us.”
Mata added Epoca plans to draw fans in the evenings with a DJ.
“After people go to a baseball game, they can come and have a good time in the Capitol District,” he said.
Epoca certainly won’t be the only place in the Capitol District that plans to be active. Across Capitol Avenue, Heimerman said DJ’s Dugout expects to have a lively atmosphere generated by visiting fans.
“We’ll probably sell a lot of Busch Light and Bud Lite. We’ll go through more burgers than I’ve seen go out,” he said. “The College World Series brings a good crowd with a lot of teams from the South. They know how to party.”
Last summer wasn’t entirely wasted for some establishments. The downtown Holiday Inn, for example, was able to continue an $8 million renovation that includes a new water park, remodeled guest rooms and front lobby, and a new restaurant. As of this week, Trivedi estimated about 75% of the renovation is complete.
Trivedi said the hotel managed to undertake the renovation while not cutting its executive management and leaders or any salaries.
“We survived because of our team,” he said. “Every single member just did it. They made it work. They cut where they needed to. We had people putting in 100-hour weeks. They never complained.”
Now, as the CWS is ramping up, business owners are facing another challenge: by making sure they have enough products and staff to serve the fans who pass through their doors. That includes what might seem like afterthought items such as to-go boxes and paper plates.
That challenge became tougher when the NCAA announced just a few weeks ago that the ballpark would go from 50% capacity to 100%.
“We’re excited to see all the fans back for sure. We’ve missed them terribly last year,” said Cindy Schnittgrund, who owns The Session Room along with her husband, Bret. “But like everyone else, we’re struggling a little bit with staff. Once the NCAA announced 100% capacity, we all kind of tried to scramble quick to fill up a little more.”
Until that announcement, Culjat said, “nobody really knew. You heard rumors. We were all asking and texting each other as we tried to staff and get product. When the NCAA finally made the announcement, then we knew and we thought ‘We got to go now’ … and get ready for what people are really excited for.”
At the bars, restaurants and hotels, that will likely include ice cold beer and, of course, seeing whether the Wolfpack can continue to shock the world when they open the CWS against Stanford University at 1 p.m. Saturday.