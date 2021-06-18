Downtown Omaha businesses ramp up for CWS crowds after last year's cancellation

Earlier this week, a Wolfpack of fans sporting North Carolina State apparel could be found walking along 13th Street toward the heart of downtown Omaha.

It will be at least a few days before they see whether their team will continue its Cinderella run after having upset top-seed Arkansas in the Super Regional round. But the level of enthusiasm displayed that already brought those fans to Omaha just a day after beating Arkansas is a welcome sight for many business owners around TD Ameritrade Park.

Accustomed to having College World Series crowds provide anywhere from 15% to 40% of their annual revenues, business owners last year just tried to survive the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the CWS and other major events.

“We lost 90% of our revenue last year,” Kirt Trivedi, who co-owns the downtown Holiday Inn with Deepak Gangahar, said. “You could see tumbleweeds going through the lobby.”

Some bars and restaurants temporarily shut their doors during that desolate June.

Now, as COVID vaccines have become widely available and the NCAA has lifted capacity restrictions at the ballpark, there’s an eagerness among business owners and the general population to get the party started once again.