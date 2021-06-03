Downtown Omaha coming back to life as workers return to offices

Over a beautiful, sunny lunch hour in Omaha on Wednesday, an unusual scene unfolded downtown.

At least, it was unusual compared to what has become the norm over the past year.

Groups of people, many in business attire, walked along the sidewalks in search of lunch. Lines formed outside the door to Jimmy John’s. Neighboring restaurant Kitchen Table reported an uptick in lunchtime traffic.

“We’re definitely seeing a pick-up in daily business — a more normal, I guess, flow of business where we have a regular lunch hour,” Kitchen Table co-owner Colin Duggan said. “It’s been more of a predictable business model compared to the past year.”

The increase in activity comes as employers, including some of Omaha’s largest companies, have stepped up their efforts to encourage office workers to return as vaccination rates increase, vaccines become widely available and the number of COVID-19 cases declines.

Those companies include Union Pacific. According to spokesperson Robynn Tysver, as of Tuesday, the Union Pacific Center, which includes the U.P. Café and the company’s store, had reopened to the public. Through May, about half of U.P.’s office workforce had returned. Previously, about 45% of office employees worked on site.