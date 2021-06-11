Downtown Omaha Zesto moves even closer to TD Ameritrade Park

The College World Series is returning to Omaha with a new twist.

An ice cream twist, that is.

The downtown Zesto ice cream shop is making a slight move from the south side to the north side of the Blatt Beer & Table building owned by Mike Kelley and three other managing partners. That places it right across Mike Fahey Street from TD Ameritrade Park, a more visible location than Zesto has had for the past decade after the series moved downtown.

By moving the walk-up shop within view of the stadium, Kelley and his fellow managing partners hope to recreate the prominence Zesto had for decades when the CWS was held at Rosenblatt Stadium.

“We’ll be more accessible to the public by being closer to the stadium,” Kelley said, adding that there will be a small patio area tucked around the building’s corner. “(If you’re at the stadium,) you’ll be able to see people waiting in the Zesto line.”

The shop will continue to offer its standard lineup of ice cream cones, malts and shakes, along with its specialty Astros. But now it will do so in view of thousands of fans and ESPN cameras.