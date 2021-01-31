Downtown Omaha's Hotel Deco getting makeover to reopen in historic Redick Tower

Known for its art deco architecture, the landmark's 89 guest rooms and common areas are to be substantially renovated at a cost in excess of $7 million, says White Lotus' Arun Agarwal. Offices, laundry facilities and plumbing and electrical systems are being updated, according to the redevelopment plan. The building's exterior is being tuckpointed. The roof is being repaired.

Kline said a national design firm is working to bring the sexy, moody feel and style of the Monarch restaurant into the rest of the hotel. Patrons of the reopened operation will be greeted by a new hotel general manager and new chef.

"The team is coming together. The renovation is coming together. We can't wait to reopen and host people again soon," said Kline, also lifestyle director for Hotel Deco.