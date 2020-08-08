Dundee Bank installs $34,000 worth of solar panels at its headquarters

The lights turn on just like they always have at Dundee Bank’s headquarters, but forgive the folks at the bank if they get a happy jolt out of flipping the switch.

Since last month, the sun has been generating about 10%, sometimes more, of the bank’s electricity. That’s because 30 solar panels were installed on the building’s flat roof at 5015 Underwood Ave. The system will generate 14,400 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power the equivalent of 16 Omaha homes a month.

Mandy Mellott, vice president of marketing, said the solar panels are part of a broader effort by the bank to reduce its environmental footprint as it works to match its practices with the values of its customers.

The bank also installed geothermal at its headquarters, which reduces heating and cooling costs, and has undertaken a zero-waste initiative among other projects.

Helen Deffenbacher, executive director of Nebraskans for Solar, said the move by the bank is welcome news because it places the bank at the forefront in an area of renewable energy that is underutilized.

“Aside from farms, few businesses in Nebraska have installed solar,” she said. “That’s the area where solar is lagging nationally as well as locally, and there are so many benefits for business.” Notably, she said, businesses can tap federal tax credits and equipment depreciation.

Nebraska is rich in its potential for solar energy, but lags in tapping the sun. Nebraska ranks 13th for solar potential, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, but 39th in solar use, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.