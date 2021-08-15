 Skip to main content
Dundee Bank opens branch in Little Bohemia
A signature corner of the historic Little Bohemia neighborhood south of downtown Omaha is now home to Dundee Bank's third branch.

The newly restored building southeast of 13th and William Streets will host an open house Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., featuring live music, Czech food and drinks from neighborhood vendors.

Passersby might recognize a refreshed Little Bohemia mural on the north exterior wall, done with help of local Arbor Street Studios.

Additionally, the Bohemian Cafe neon parking sign just outside the bank was refurbished as part of the bank's efforts to preserve the neighborhood flavor.

"It has been such a privilege to have the opportunity to invest in bringing these iconic pieces of Little Bohemia back to life," said bank President Jeff Royal. "This historic neighborhood has been here long before us, and it's important to be respectful of that."

The new bank includes, along with inside services, a second floor deck area, an ATM and a drive-through lane.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

