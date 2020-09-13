 Skip to main content
Dusted Charm store grows out of family hardship (spoiler alert: 'miraculous' ending)
After doctors told Becca Wiggins her baby had a terminal genetic condition, she quit her office job to focus on Maisy and eventually started earning a few bucks selling graphic T-shirts out of her basement.

It's been five years since the diagnosis, and something “miraculous” has happened to Maisy — and the business has made remarkable strides, too.

Friday, Wiggins, family members and supporters will celebrate the opening of Dusted Charm at 120 W. Broadway on the historic 100 Block of Council Bluffs.

Spanning more than 2,000 square feet, the retail store that sells home apparel, gifts and clothing (small to plus sizes) is almost twice as big as the first store Wiggins opened about two years ago after T-shirt sales outgrew her home basement. 

They'll keep that first store, about a block away, as a warehouse and live show space, she said. The new spot is on a corridor that's seen growing pedestrian and economic activity due to new housing and other recent development. 

“We’re lucky to live in such a supportive community,” Wiggins said, adding that an online following sustained the store during the time COVID-19 shut its doors.

Wiggins recalled how Dusted Charm was born: Maisy was just a couple of months old when she and high school sweetheart, Ryan, learned their first child had a severe form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy. They were told she would die early. 

The parents enrolled their baby in an experimental clinical trial that had positive results. "She's like a living miracle," her mom said. Now a kindergartner, Maisy has limitations in her legs and uses a wheelchair, but mom said the outlook has greatly improved. 

Dusted Charm, meanwhile, grew to the point that Wiggins brought on her mom, Tracy Linquist, and two sisters, Sara Berge and Rachel Adams, as co-owners. 

The Wiggins' Underwood, Iowa, community held a fundraiser that contributed to their success — inspiring the store to put on its own events that now donate to various causes.

