Dusted Charm store grows out of family hardship (spoiler alert: 'miraculous' ending)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

After doctors told Becca Wiggins her baby had a terminal genetic condition, she quit her office job to focus on Maisy and eventually started earning a few bucks selling graphic T-shirts out of her basement.

It's been five years since the diagnosis, and something “miraculous” has happened to Maisy — and the business has made remarkable strides, too.

Friday, Wiggins, family members and supporters will celebrate the opening of Dusted Charm at 120 W. Broadway on the historic 100 Block of Council Bluffs.

Spanning more than 2,000 square feet, the retail store that sells home apparel, gifts and clothing (small to plus sizes) is almost twice as big as the first store Wiggins opened about two years ago after T-shirt sales outgrew her home basement.

They'll keep that first store, about a block away, as a warehouse and live show space, she said. The new spot is on a corridor that's seen growing pedestrian and economic activity due to new housing and other recent development.