Early Bird's third location, pickleball bar will be among first new additions to Regency Landing

Early Bird, a breakfast and brunch restaurant, will be opening its third location at the Regency Landing.

"It's an iconic part of Omaha, with easy access from I-680," said Early Bird co-owner Andrew Meier. "Its central location will also make it a convenient option for business meetings."

Among the first office tenants that will settle in Regency Landing are Access Commercial, Sower Capital Management and Montage Builders, a general contracting firm.

The new tenants will likely open for business by summer, depending on construction progress, the development team said.

Twisted Cork Bistro, which was at the site before the ownership change, will reopen upon completion of its expansion and renovation. Two other existing tenants, Superior Dental and Subway, will remain at Regency Landing and are currently open.

Twisted Cork owner Darrell Auld said he was eager to be part of the transition and energy brought by the new development team. "We are excited about expanding the bistro and can't wait to open back up in the first half of the year."

Future phases of Regency Landing are expected to focus on construction of high-end office space and a lifestyle hotel.