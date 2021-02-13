Early Bird's third location, pickleball bar will be among first new additions to Regency Landing

An Early Bird, a builder and a bar with pickleball courts are among the first wave of businesses set to occupy the Regency Landing redevelopment site near 108th and Pacific Streets.
Developers of the 12-acre area that includes the former Shaker Place commercial strip view their effort as a rare opportunity to perk up a pocket of tired commercial real estate in a high-profile part of town.
Plans have shifted somewhat because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Kirk Hanson and Darren Hicks of Access Commercial, the developer for the investment group led by Sower Capital Management.
The focus for now, they said, is revamping an existing L-shaped building at the site and filling it with creative office users, restaurants and retailers.
Amenities include balconies, patios, electric vehicle charging stations and contemporary open ceilings.
Part of the new tenant lineup is Blue Sky Patio and Pickleball, to be run by Philip Schaffart and his wife, Karina, and their son, Oliver. Schaffart is behind other Omaha businesses such as Blackstone Meatball, Pageturners Lounge, Cheeseburgers and the Sports Hall.
The Schaffart family's Regency Landing venture will feature an all-season covered patio, a pair of pickleball courts and a full bar. Two independent food vendors are to operate in Blue Sky: Cheeseburgers takeout and a still-to-be confirmed pizza-maker.
Early Bird, a breakfast and brunch restaurant, will be opening its third location at the Regency Landing.
"It's an iconic part of Omaha, with easy access from I-680," said Early Bird co-owner Andrew Meier. "Its central location will also make it a convenient option for business meetings."
Among the first office tenants that will settle in Regency Landing are Access Commercial, Sower Capital Management and Montage Builders, a general contracting firm.
The new tenants will likely open for business by summer, depending on construction progress, the development team said.
Twisted Cork Bistro, which was at the site before the ownership change, will reopen upon completion of its expansion and renovation. Two other existing tenants, Superior Dental and Subway, will remain at Regency Landing and are currently open.
Twisted Cork owner Darrell Auld said he was eager to be part of the transition and energy brought by the new development team. "We are excited about expanding the bistro and can't wait to open back up in the first half of the year."
Future phases of Regency Landing are expected to focus on construction of high-end office space and a lifestyle hotel.
