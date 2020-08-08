Eight-unit townhouse project proposed for Seward Street along Little Papio Creek

An eight-residence townhouse project is proposed on 1.3 acres of undeveloped land at 8415 Seward St.

The applicant seeking zoning approval for the Seward Townhomes project, Jeff Schappert of THC&D Inc., submitted plans to the City of Omaha for two four-unit townhouse-style structures fronting Seward Street.

Each unit would have a garage and driveway at the rear.

The property abuts the Little Papillion Creek and is mostly covered with trees, according to city planning documents. The proposal was laid over at the monthly Planning Board meeting Wednesday to allow further coordination between the applicant, city planners and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District on the stream setback.

