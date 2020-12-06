Elkhorn Landing hopes to land near Main Street, and invest $6.3 million in the area

A $6.3 million pair of three-story commercial buildings would rise near downtown Elkhorn under a plan presented to the City of Omaha.

The Elkhorn Landing project at North 206th and Elkhorn Drive calls for offices, retailers and parking on the lower and first floors of each structure.

A total of 14 residential units — mostly apartments but also two for-sale condos — would fill the upper floors.

Rent would run $1,400 to $1,800 a month. A house would be demolished to make way for the project. And developer Elkhorn Landing LLC has requested $985,609 in tax-increment financing to help cover eligible costs.

Jason Gillman, an Elkhorn Landing partner with Chad Bumsted and Josh Eriksen, said they all have families and a vested interest in the Elkhorn area.

"We thought it'd be a nice addition to the downtown community and bring new growth to the area," Gillman said.

Located a block east of Main Street in Elkhorn, the two similarly-designed buildings would be adjacent to the $16 million Elkhorn Station, a separate development project by a different developer involving construction of two four-story buildings with apartments, retailers and offices.