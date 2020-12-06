'Elkhorn Landing' hopes to land near Main Street, and invest $6.3 million into the area

A $6.3 million pair of three-story commercial buildings would rise near downtown Elkhorn under a plan presented to the City of Omaha.
The Elkhorn Landing project at North 206th and Elkhorn Drive calls for offices, retailers and parking on the lower and first floors of each structure.
A total of 14 residential units — mostly apartments but also two for-sale condos — would fill the upper floors.
Rent would run $1,400 to $1,800 a month. A house would be demolished to make way for the project. And developer Elkhorn Landing LLC has requested $985,609 in tax-increment financing to help cover eligible costs.
Jason Gillman, an Elkhorn Landing partner with Chad Bumsted and Josh Eriksen, said they all have families and a vested interest in the Elkhorn area.
"We thought it'd be a nice addition to the downtown community and bring new growth to the area," Gillman said.
Located a block east of Main Street in Elkhorn, the two similarly-designed buildings would be adjacent to the $16 million Elkhorn Station, a separate development project by a different developer involving construction of two four-story buildings with apartments, retailers and offices.
Both projects are near a still-to-be-built recreational trail connection that appears on the city's trail master plan.
According to documents submitted to the Planning Department, Elkhorn Landing LLC anticipates construction to start early next year on its first building that would be completed by mid-2022. The second building is to be built in a later phase and perhaps finish by 2024.
Tyler Curnes of Main Street Studios & Gallery told Planning Board members last week he was concerned about the already scarce parking situation in downtown Elkhorn and additional stress expected by Elkhorn Landing.
Jim Lang, attorney for the Elkhorn Station project, addressed the board to urge that the Elkhorn Landing team share in the cost of public improvements to 206th Street.
Planning Board members, after hearing concerns, delayed a vote on Elkhorn Landing's TIF redevelopment project plan until next month.
Meanwhile, developers plan to meet further with area business groups and city officials.
According to Zumper.com, the median two-bedroom rent in Omaha is up about 11% in Omaha compared to last November, whereas it stayed flat in Lincoln.
