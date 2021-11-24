Esports arena is part of $100 million-plus health campus proposed near 28th & Martha

The for-profit CHDP, which is about two years old and has a foundation arm, describes itself as a "mission-focused" real estate developer that would manage and own the campus.

Lutz said the group operates under the premise that profitable and fee-charging components, such as health services or citywide tournaments, are necessary to help sustain programming accessible to underserved populations. The participation and buy-in from diverse community organizations, in turn, attracts a wider variety of investors.

"We're being very intentional about creating a mixed social environment," Lutz said. "We need a mix of both profit and nonprofit to make it work."

Omaha attorney George Achola, who is with Burlington Capital, is on the group's advisory committee. He said the eastern part of the city deserves quality sports and wellness facilities similar to those rising across the suburbs and west Omaha.

"It's going to, hopefully, provide a little more equity," Achola said. "You can't ask a parent on the corner of 24th and Q to constantly take their kids out to Gretna and Elkhorn to participate. It's impractical in a lot of ways."