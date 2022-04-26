Expanded dog park is part of enhancements coming to Aksarben Village

A local developer will receive additional tax-increment financing to expand a dog park and add other amenities in Omaha's Aksarben Village.

The Omaha City Council on Tuesday voted to grant an additional $1.2 million in TIF to Noddle Co. to make improvements in the Aksarben Village entertainment district near 67th and Center Streets.

That amount was left on the table when the developer originally sought TIF to develop "Zone 6," which includes the HDR headquarters building. At the time, said developer Jay Noddle, the project lacked enough TIF-eligible expenses to use the full amount.

"When we started Zone 6 in Aksarben Village, we really didn't know how far to take things, and frankly we didn't know how the community would accept and embrace the public spaces," Noddle told the council. "What we've learned over the last several years is the community really is using our public spaces. They want more."

Some areas, including a dog park, pop-up park and greenhouse, already exist in the space. But developers plan to make them more permanent fixtures.

Restrooms will be added, too.

The biggest new amenity to be added are canopies. They will be placed over multiple seating areas, including a long stretch adjacent to the Inner Rail Food Hall. The cover over the Inner Rail can be opened and closed depending on the weather. Noddle said it should allow the space to be open more often.

Another seating area also will feature canopies. In that space, patrons can bring lunches or non-alcoholic beverages. The covered seating area should be a "really comfortable space," Noddle said.

Resurfacing and other enhancement work would be done to the public open area and entertainment area.

According to documents submitted to the Planning Department, the project would not be possible without TIF.

City Council President Pete Festersen said the area is popular and the new amenities will enhance the space.

"It goes to show that Omahans are willing to embrace unique public spaces like that when they're done well, and this one has been," he said.

