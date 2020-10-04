Facebook study touts benefit of data centers that include Sarpy County campus

Facebook has released an updated look at the economic impact of its growing network of data centers, which now number 13, including one in Sarpy County.

The social media titan’s Papillion data center that broke ground in 2017 and opened in 2019 represents a local investment of more than $1 billion. Facebook also said the campus supports more than 200 jobs.

RTI International was a partner in the analysis. Facebook noted that an average of 1,000 construction workers were at the Papillion site daily during peak construction. The campus spans 2.6 million square feet and is part of the data center explosion along Sarpy County’s Highway 50.