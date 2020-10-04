 Skip to main content
Facebook study touts benefit of data centers that include Sarpy County campus
Facebook has released an updated look at the economic impact of its growing network of data centers, which now number 13, including one in Sarpy County.

The social media titan’s Papillion data center that broke ground in 2017 and opened in 2019 represents a local investment of more than $1 billion. Facebook also said the campus supports more than 200 jobs.

RTI International was a partner in the analysis. Facebook noted that an average of 1,000 construction workers were at the Papillion site daily during peak construction. The campus spans 2.6 million square feet and is part of the data center explosion along Sarpy County’s Highway 50.

Nationally, the report says, Facebook’s investments (through construction, operating expenses and direct wages) totaled $11.5 billion and supported more than 178,000 jobs nationwide. Of its 13 data centers, eight are in operation across the country, and five are under construction.

How wind energy keeps Facebook's Papillion servers running

There are no giant cables connecting the Rattlesnake Creek Wind Farm in Dixon County to Facebook's data center in Papillion, some 100 miles south. Rather, the energy created by the wind farm is sent to the state's power grid. Facebook then purchases that power. Here's how it gets there.
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

