Fall Parade of Homes starts this weekend

The annual Fall Parade of Homes begins this weekend, allowing the public a free opportunity to tour various newly constructed houses and to gain inspiration for buying or remodeling.

Coordinated by the Metro Omaha Builders Association, the nearly 40 homes on show feature craftsmanship of different area builders. They’re scattered in new neighborhoods, including in Bennington, Gretna and Papillion. They range in style, including a few villas and townhouses, and they range in price from about $250,000 to $1 million, said MOBA’s Jaylene Eilenstine.

People today are buying new homes to fit a COVID-related changing lifestyle, said Eilenstine. Builders are getting more requests, for example, for home offices, gyms and larger outdoor spaces.

Among other amenities to see in the fall parade: an indoor sports court, flex spaces, drop zones and gourmet kitchens. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Visit MOBA.com or download the Omaha Parade of Homes mobile app to learn more and to see the map.

