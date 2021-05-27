Fareway grocery store adds Fort Street location in Omaha

Grocery store chain Fareway recently opened its fifth Omaha metro area location.
The store, which measures 21,000 square feet, is located at 13150 Fort St. in northwest Omaha.
“We are excited to join this vibrant and growing area of Omaha and look forward to serving neighborhood businesses and residents,” said the company's president and CEO, Reynolds W. Cramer, in a press release.
The site was previously owned by the Klinker family, who operated a farm.
“God created this little part of earth, which came to be described as 132nd and Fort Street. Seven generations ago, it was entrusted to the Klinker family, who produced crops, cattle, hogs and chickens to feed their community,” said Mark Klinker. “This little piece of earth will now be entrusted to Fareway, and although it will look different, Fareway’s mission will still be the same: To continue to provide for the highest quality beef, pork, chicken and produce to feed the community.”
The Fareway store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The store offers online shopping and curbside pickup. Those orders can be done at shop.fareway.com.
Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton praised the chain’s new location, which replaces one that Fairway closed on North 90th Street in 2019.
“Fareway is a great addition and will make for an even more desirable neighborhood for prospective businesses and residents,” she said.
Based in Iowa, Fareway now operates 129 stores across six states, including three in Omaha, one in Papillion and another in Council Bluffs.