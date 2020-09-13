Fast cars, a secret bar room and concerts liven up Village Pointe building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Recent visitors to Omaha’s Bentley dealership might have noticed its new companion and neighboring business: the Barnato.

Those same visitors likely observed, through the glass wall separating the two enterprises, the Barnato’s 15-by-25-foot stage and jumbo-size video wall for live bands and other shows.

There’s also the sparkling chandeliers and lounge decor intended to project a swanky mid-century vibe. And a ceiling-high wall of high-end liquor and wine.

But what is not so visible is the secret green room that, when not reserved for guest performers, is an exclusive bar area for fob-carrying members only.

It’s all part of the intrigue the ownership group hopes to build around the Barnato lounge and event space that opened about six months ago at 225 S. 170th St. in the Village Pointe shopping area of west Omaha.

Co-owners Jason and Shelbi Pittack of Woodhouse Auto Family said they had been planning to put an entertainment-type business in the leased space next to their Bentley car dealership that launched a few years earlier, but their vision of a high-end national chain restaurant didn’t gel.