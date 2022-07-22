First National Bank of Omaha acquires SAF Holdings and AmeriFirst

First National Bank of Omaha announced Friday it has acquired SAF Holdings and SAF’s Omaha subsidiary AmeriFirst Home Improvement Finance.

AmeriFirst will keep its name and operate as a division of FNBO, according to a press release. Existing AmeriFirst employees will become FNBO employees. A spokesman for FNBO declined to disclose the price of the acquisition.

A press release from FNBO said AmeriFirst is a leading originator and servicer of consumer home improvement loans in a nearly $150 billion market. FNBO’s acquisition will allow the banking entity to expand its existing point-of-sale lending capabilities and thus add to its credit card and buy now, pay later programs.

“AmeriFirst is very excited to join the culturally like-minded FNBO team,” said Eric Gangloff, CEO and chairman of SAF Holdings and AmeriFirst CEO.

First National Bank of Omaha is the primary banking subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, which has nearly $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employees at more than 100 locations, including affiliates, in eight states.